Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview

Manchester United vs West Ham United Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 22nd Setepmber 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

For the second time this week, Manchester United will play West Ham United. This time, both sides will meet at Old Trafford for the third round of the EFL Cup this Wednesday.

Manchester United ran out 2-1 winners in a highly contested fixture against their visitors over the weekend and they will look to make it two wins in two against their former manager’s side.

They are going into this fixture in good form having lost just one of their last eight competitive matches.

Although they are expected to field a second-string side for this fixture, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boasts one of the best squads in the league and will fancy his side’s chances of winning against the Hammers.

West Ham will be disappointed at the nature of their loss to United on Sunday. They went toe to toe with United and could have gone home with at least a point if Mark Noble had converted a late penalty.

They will now hope to redeem themselves in the Carabao Cup this Wednesday and will be confident of doing so given their form.

They head into this game on a run of five wins from their last nine competitive games (D3, L1). In that period, only Manchester United beat them and they only failed to score in one game.

However, their record against Manchester United will be a cause for concern for them as they have failed to beat the Red Devils in their last five tries (D2, L3).