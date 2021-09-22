Cadiz vs Barcelona Preview

Cadiz vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Nuevo Mirandilla Date: 23rd Setepmber 2021 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Barcelona will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla this Thursday to face Cadiz in the sixth round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The home team are sitting in 13th place in the league after taking five points from their opening five games.

They won their first game of the season in their last game when they won against Celta Vigo away from home. That win ended a run of seven La Liga matches without a win and was the second time in six games they scored over one goal in a game.

However, they are winless in four La Liga home matches (D1, L3) but may be able to hold their ground against this injury-ravaged Barcelona side.

The Blaugrana needed an injury-time header from Ronald Araujo to salvage a point in their last game against Barcelona.

They have struggled to win games this season and are sitting in eighth place after four games. They have won just one of their last four games (D2, L1) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in the five competitive games they have played this season.

In what is a tough week for the club following criticism from fans, Ronald Koeman will hope his side can put up a brave performance and take home all three points in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Villarreal 17:30 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona Granada 18:30 Real Sociedad Osasuna 18:30 Real Betis Cadiz 21:00 Barcelona Alaves 13:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 15:15 Athletic Bilbao Sevilla 17:30 Espanyol Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Mallorca 13:00 Osasuna Barcelona 15:15 Levante Real Sociedad 17:30 Elche Rayo Vallecano 17:30 Cadiz Real Betis 20:00 Getafe Celta Vigo 20:00 Granada Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Alaves Osasuna 13:00 Rayo Vallecano Mallorca 15:15 Levante Cadiz 17:30 Valencia Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 6 5 1 0 21 8 +13 16 2 Atlético de Madrid 6 4 2 0 9 5 +4 14 3 Sevilla 5 3 2 0 8 2 +6 11 4 Valencia 6 3 1 2 11 7 +4 10 5 Rayo Vallecano 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4 10 6 Real Sociedad 5 3 1 1 6 4 +2 10 7 Athletic Bilbao 6 2 3 1 5 3 +2 9 8 Barcelona 4 2 2 0 8 5 +3 8 9 Osasuna 5 2 2 1 6 6 +0 8 10 Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 9 -5 8 11 Villarreal 5 1 4 0 6 3 +3 7 12 Real Betis 5 1 3 1 6 6 +0 6 13 Espanyol 6 1 3 2 4 5 -1 6 14 Elche 6 1 3 2 4 7 -3 6 15 Cadiz 5 1 2 2 6 8 -2 5 16 Levante 6 0 4 2 6 9 -3 4 17 Celta Vigo 6 1 1 4 6 10 -4 4 18 Granada 5 0 3 2 3 8 -5 3 19 Getafe 6 0 0 6 2 10 -8 0 20 Alaves 5 0 0 5 1 11 -10 0

