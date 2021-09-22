AdAd

Cadiz vs Barcelona Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 22, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Cadiz vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Nuevo Mirandilla

Date: 23rd Setepmber 2021

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Barcelona will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla this Thursday to face Cadiz in the sixth round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The home team are sitting in 13th place in the league after taking five points from their opening five games.

They won their first game of the season in their last game when they won against Celta Vigo away from home. That win ended a run of seven La Liga matches without a win and was the second time in six games they scored over one goal in a game.

However, they are winless in four La Liga home matches (D1, L3) but may be able to hold their ground against this injury-ravaged Barcelona side.

The Blaugrana needed an injury-time header from Ronald Araujo to salvage a point in their last game against Barcelona.

They have struggled to win games this season and are sitting in eighth place after four games. They have won just one of their last four games (D2, L1) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in the five competitive games they have played this season.

In what is a tough week for the club following criticism from fans, Ronald Koeman will hope his side can put up a brave performance and take home all three points in this game.

