SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich Preview

SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Sportpark Ronhof | Thomas Sommer Date: 24th September 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bayern Munich will look to continue their imperious Bundesliga form this Friday when they travel to Furth to play Bundesliga newcomers Greuther Furth. In a battle of two teams at opposite ends of the table, the Bavarians will hope to make the most of their early run of straightforward games as they look to win their tenth top-flight title in a row. The home team finally scored their first Bundesliga goal since the 2012/13 season when they found the net against Hertha Berlin in their last game. They are sitting at the bottom of the league table after five games and already face the arduous task of staying up in the top-flight. Stefan Leitl’s side are playing just their second season in the top-flight and will hope to have a better end to the season than the last time they were here. However, their chances of staying up remain slim as they possess the league’s worst defence having conceded 13 goals in five games. Meanwhile, Bayern enter this game on the back of a 7-0 demolition of Bochum. That win extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions. They head into this tie with four clean sheets from their last five games and will fancy their chances of keeping another one in this game. Also, Julian Nagelsmann’s side have a good goal record away from home as they have scored at least three goals in their last four competitive away games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
