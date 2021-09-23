Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 25th September 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

The biggest clash of the weekend in the Premier League sees leaders Chelsea host defending champions, Manchester City in the lunchtime fixture of the sixth round.

The Blues head into this tie in fiery form having won eight of their last nine games in all completions and keeping clean sheets at will. The home team have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 matches since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

They are top of the table and have the league’s meanest defence after conceding just one goal in the league this season.

Tuchel’s side will hope to continue their impressive recent record against City who they have won against in their last three meetings.

Overall, they have an outstanding record against their visitors and are the side with the most wins against Pep Guardiola in all competitions.

The Spaniard has struggled against Tuchel and he will be looking to protect a personal record of losing against the same opponent four times in a row when he travels to London.

Although his side have struggled for goals in games this season, they still head into this tie with a goal tally of 23 goals in all competitions after beating Wycombe 6-1 in their last competitive outing.

Injuries to many of his star players will leave Guardiola worried and in fear of another embarrassing result. He will also be looking to avoid a loss as it will push them further away from the top while a win in this game will take them level on points with Chelsea.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Chelsea 12:30 Manchester City Manchester United 12:30 Aston Villa Everton 15:00 Norwich City Leeds United 15:00 West Ham United Leicester City 15:00 Burnley Watford 15:00 Newcastle United Brentford 17:30 Liverpool Southampton 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester United 12:30 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Newcastle United Burnley 15:00 Norwich City Leeds United 15:00 Watford Chelsea 15:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal Crystal Palace 14:00 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Aston Villa West Ham United 14:00 Brentford Liverpool 16:30 Manchester City

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 5 4 1 0 12 1 +11 13 2 Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12 1 +11 13 3 Manchester United 5 4 1 0 13 4 +9 13 4 Brighton & Hov… 5 4 0 1 7 4 +3 12 5 Manchester City 5 3 1 1 11 1 +10 10 6 Everton 5 3 1 1 10 7 +3 10 7 Tottenham Hotspur 5 3 0 2 3 6 -3 9 8 West Ham United 5 2 2 1 11 7 +4 8 9 Brentford 5 2 2 1 5 2 +3 8 10 Aston Villa 5 2 1 2 8 7 +1 7 11 Watford 5 2 0 3 6 8 -2 6 12 Leicester City 5 2 0 3 5 8 -3 6 13 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 2 9 -7 6 14 Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3 5 15 Southampton 5 0 4 1 4 6 -2 4 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 1 0 4 2 5 -3 3 17 Leeds United 5 0 3 2 5 12 -7 3 18 Newcastle United 5 0 2 3 6 13 -7 2 19 Burnley 5 0 1 4 3 9 -6 1 20 Norwich City 5 0 0 5 2 14 -12 0

Latest Premier League Results