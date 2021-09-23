Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 25th September 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT The biggest clash of the weekend in the Premier League sees leaders Chelsea host defending champions, Manchester City in the lunchtime fixture of the sixth round. The Blues head into this tie in fiery form having won eight of their last nine games in all completions and keeping clean sheets at will. The home team have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 matches since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. They are top of the table and have the league’s meanest defence after conceding just one goal in the league this season. Tuchel’s side will hope to continue their impressive recent record against City who they have won against in their last three meetings. Overall, they have an outstanding record against their visitors and are the side with the most wins against Pep Guardiola in all competitions. The Spaniard has struggled against Tuchel and he will be looking to protect a personal record of losing against the same opponent four times in a row when he travels to London. Although his side have struggled for goals in games this season, they still head into this tie with a goal tally of 23 goals in all competitions after beating Wycombe 6-1 in their last competitive outing. Injuries to many of his star players will leave Guardiola worried and in fear of another embarrassing result. He will also be looking to avoid a loss as it will push them further away from the top while a win in this game will take them level on points with Chelsea. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: 25th September 2021
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
The biggest clash of the weekend in the Premier League sees leaders Chelsea host defending champions, Manchester City in the lunchtime fixture of the sixth round.
The Blues head into this tie in fiery form having won eight of their last nine games in all completions and keeping clean sheets at will. The home team have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 matches since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.
They are top of the table and have the league’s meanest defence after conceding just one goal in the league this season.
Tuchel’s side will hope to continue their impressive recent record against City who they have won against in their last three meetings.
Overall, they have an outstanding record against their visitors and are the side with the most wins against Pep Guardiola in all competitions.
The Spaniard has struggled against Tuchel and he will be looking to protect a personal record of losing against the same opponent four times in a row when he travels to London.
Although his side have struggled for goals in games this season, they still head into this tie with a goal tally of 23 goals in all competitions after beating Wycombe 6-1 in their last competitive outing.
Injuries to many of his star players will leave Guardiola worried and in fear of another embarrassing result. He will also be looking to avoid a loss as it will push them further away from the top while a win in this game will take them level on points with Chelsea.
