Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 26th September 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur will play their second London derby in as many Premier League games when they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal this Sunday.

Both teams meet in the 169th league edition of the North London Derby with three points separating them.

Arsenal sit in 13th place in the league standings but are entering this tie on a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the season with three consecutive losses without scoring a goal. They have since recovered keeping three consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

They will hope to continue their upward thrust when they welcome their rivals to the Emirates by taking home all three points in this game.

If they do so, it will be the first time they have recorded consecutive league wins against Spurs in seven seasons after their 2-1 win over Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in March.

They will fancy their chances of doing so given that they have lost just one of their last 28 league home games against Spurs.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, unlike the Gunners, began the season with three straight wins and consecutive clean sheets and were top of the league during the September international break.

However since the international break, the visitors have not won a competitive game (within 90 minutes), leaving them now in seventh place in the PL.

They needed penalties to win their last game against Wolves in the EFL Cup despite leading two-nil at one stage of the game.

They will hope that this match against Arsenal can help them recapture their form and give them fresh impetus to pursue their season’s goals.

