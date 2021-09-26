Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 27th September 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will welcome in form Brighton to Selhurst Park this Monday for their sixth match of the Premier League season.

The Eagles welcome their counterparts on the back of a 3-0 loss to Liverpool in their last game. They have started the season fairly well but are sitting in 15th place after five games.

Patrick Vieira has overseen a transformation of this team but is yet to really see his work produce results aside from their 3-0 win against ten men Tottenham.

With five points from five games, it is too early to judge Vieira’s reign. The manager will hope to win this game against a side who are on par with them on paper.

Meanwhile, Brighton are impressing this season and are performing above what many expected them to do.

Graham Potter’s men are comfortably sitting within the top six after five games having won four of their opening five games.

They will hope to continue their impressive start to the season with a win here and solidify their position as the second team to watch this season.

With four clean sheets from their last seven games, they will fancy their chances of extending their winning run to four.

