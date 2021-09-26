AdAd

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 26, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Date: 28th September 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their weekend win against Chelsea in the Premier League, Manchester City will turn their attention to the Champions League where they meet PSG this Tuesday.

The French heavyweights opened their UCL account with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Club Brugge and they will be looking to make a statement in this game.

Alongside Manchester City, they are expected to qualify from this fairly tough group but must put up a big performance if they are to take home their first win of the campaign.

Although they seem to be having a hard time this season with off-field issues plaguing them, they remain a solid side and are heading into this tie with eight wins from their last nine games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have only failed to score once in their last ten games and they will fancy their chances of winning this one against the English side.

Manchester City meanwhile visit their oil-rich cousins fresh from a strong and impressive yet hard-fought one-nil win over Chelsea.

The Cityzens have bounced back from a disappointing draw with Southampton and have won their last two games impressively.

Overall, they head into this game with three wins from their last four games and with a record of 14 goals in their last five games.

Although 12 of those goals came in two games against teams that do not possess the same quality as PSG, City can still score many goals on their day.

They will now hope that Tuesday is their day as they take on a club side who they are yet to lose against in four UCL head-to-heads.

Bookmakers have priced Manchester City up as favourites despite playing away from home.  PSG are priced up as underdogs while goals seem likely according to oddsmakers as over 2.5 goals is trading odds-on prior to kick-off.

