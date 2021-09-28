AdAd

Juventus vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 28, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Juventus vs Chelsea

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Allianz Stadium

Date: 29th September 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Juventus will welcome Chelsea to Allianz Stadium this Wednesday for the second leg of their 2021/22 UEFA Champions League game.

The Old Ladies opened their UCL account with a three-nil win over Malmo last week. That win was their first this season and began a sequence of four games unbeaten.

Max Allegri’s side seems to have found their groove and have won two of their last games by a 3-2 scoreline.

Despite their improvement in recent times, they will face a Chelsea side who have proven strong and difficult to beat in recent times.

The Champions League defending champions were beaten by Manchester City in their last appearance last weekend but remain one of the favourites for this year’s UCL title.

They were unconvincing in their opener against Zenit and needed a late Romelu Lukaku header to grab a win.

Overall, they head into this tie with just one loss from their last ten games. Their impressive run of form is based on a sturdy defence that has kept five clean sheets in the last ten games. The last tie they conceded over one goal in a game was last season when Aston Villa defeated them on the last day of the season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will fancy their chances against this Juventus side who are still struggling to convince at present.

