Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 29, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – San Mamés

Date: 1st October 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Alaves to the Estadio San Mamés for their eight game of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts will be disappointed at the way they have started the season. They have taken just ten points from an available 21 points in the La Liga so far (W2, D4, L1), despite going unbeaten in their first four league fixtures (W2, D2) this season.

Their last two games have seen them concede after the 94th minute leaving them struggling to break into the top half of the table.

They will hope that they can get back to winning ways in this game however they have a poor record at home against their opponents as they have won just two of their last six home league fixtures against Alaves (D3, L1).

Meanwhile, the visitors are entering this tie full of confidence after picking up their first win of the season in their last game against defending champions Atletico Madrid.

That win ended a run of six consecutive league losses and will serve as a confidence booster for Javier Calleja’s side who are looking to beat the drop this term.

Although they have now kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 La Liga fixtures, they have a good defencive record against Bilbao.

The visitors prevented their hosts from scoring in the league last season by securing a 0-0 away draw and a 1-0 home victory. With just two losses from their 12 La Liga head-to-head encounters with Athletic (W5, D5), the visitors will fancy their chances of picking up a win here.

