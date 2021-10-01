Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 2nd October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Troubled Barcelona will look to put their Champions League disappointment behind them when they face Atletico Madrid in a La Liga heavyweight clash in what is game week eight of the 2021/22 season.

The hosts have faltered in their title defence this season and are sitting in fourth place after seven games (W4, D2, L1).

They enter this tie fresh from a dramatic 2-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League. Former Barcelona strikers Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez scored late goals in that game to ensure that the hosts avoided a second straight loss in all competitions.

In the league, Diego Simeone’s side have won just two of their last five games and they will be looking to ensure that they pick up maximum points in this game to keep them within title contention with clubs going on break for national team duties after this weekend.

Atletico are three points behind Real Madrid in the standings but could drop further down if they lose. Also, they could drop below their visitors in the league standings if they lose.

However, they will be confident going into this tie as they have not lost in their last 11 competitive games at home (W7, D4). They are also unbeaten in four head-to-heads against Barcelona (W2, D2) and will fancy their chances of extending that run.

Meanwhile, Barcelona succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Benfica in their last outing to pile more pressure on Ronald Koeman who is facing the possibility of being axed.

The Dutchman is walking on thin ice and will be desperate to redeem himself here. Koeman has a poor managerial record against Atlético having lost three out of five games against them ( D1, L3) however his side have a good away record in the league having lost just two of their last 17 away games (W12, D3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Villarreal 17:30 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona Getafe 17:30 Real Sociedad Villarreal 17:30 Real Betis Granada 20:00 Sevilla Real Sociedad 20:00 Mallorca Granada 01:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 01:00 Athletic Bilbao Rayo Vallecano 13:00 Elche Celta Vigo 15:15 Sevilla Levante 17:30 Getafe Villarreal 17:30 Osasuna Barcelona 20:00 Valencia Alaves 18:00 Real Betis Espanyol 20:00 Cadiz Osasuna 20:00 Granada Valencia 13:00 Mallorca Cadiz 15:15 Alaves Sevilla 17:30 Levante Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Villarreal

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 8 5 2 1 22 10 +12 17 2 Atlético de Madrid 8 5 2 1 11 6 +5 17 3 Real Sociedad 7 5 1 1 10 6 +4 16 4 Sevilla 6 4 2 0 10 2 +8 14 5 Osasuna 8 4 2 2 11 11 +0 14 6 Rayo Vallecano 8 4 1 3 13 8 +5 13 7 Athletic Bilbao 8 3 4 1 7 4 +3 13 8 Valencia 8 3 3 2 12 8 +4 12 9 Barcelona 7 3 3 1 11 7 +4 12 10 Real Betis 7 3 3 1 11 7 +4 12 11 Mallorca 8 3 2 3 7 12 -5 11 12 Espanyol 8 2 3 3 6 8 -2 9 13 Elche 8 2 3 3 5 8 -3 9 14 Villarreal 6 1 5 0 6 3 +3 8 15 Celta Vigo 8 2 1 5 7 11 -4 7 16 Cadiz 8 1 4 3 7 11 -4 7 17 Levante 8 0 4 4 6 13 -7 4 18 Granada 7 0 3 4 5 12 -7 3 19 Alaves 7 1 0 6 2 12 -10 3 20 Getafe 7 0 0 7 2 12 -10 0

Spanish Primera Results