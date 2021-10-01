Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano
Date: 2nd October 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Troubled Barcelona will look to put their Champions League disappointment behind them when they face Atletico Madrid in a La Liga heavyweight clash in what is game week eight of the 2021/22 season.
The hosts have faltered in their title defence this season and are sitting in fourth place after seven games (W4, D2, L1).
They enter this tie fresh from a dramatic 2-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League. Former Barcelona strikers Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez scored late goals in that game to ensure that the hosts avoided a second straight loss in all competitions.
In the league, Diego Simeone’s side have won just two of their last five games and they will be looking to ensure that they pick up maximum points in this game to keep them within title contention with clubs going on break for national team duties after this weekend.
Atletico are three points behind Real Madrid in the standings but could drop further down if they lose. Also, they could drop below their visitors in the league standings if they lose.
However, they will be confident going into this tie as they have not lost in their last 11 competitive games at home (W7, D4). They are also unbeaten in four head-to-heads against Barcelona (W2, D2) and will fancy their chances of extending that run.
Meanwhile, Barcelona succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Benfica in their last outing to pile more pressure on Ronald Koeman who is facing the possibility of being axed.
The Dutchman is walking on thin ice and will be desperate to redeem himself here. Koeman has a poor managerial record against Atlético having lost three out of five games against them ( D1, L3) however his side have a good away record in the league having lost just two of their last 17 away games (W12, D3).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|September 11, 2021
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|20:00
|Barcelona
|October 3, 2021
|Getafe
|17:30
|Real Sociedad
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Real Betis
|Granada
|20:00
|Sevilla
|October 16, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Mallorca
|October 17, 2021
|Granada
|01:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Madrid
|01:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Rayo Vallecano
|13:00
|Elche
|Celta Vigo
|15:15
|Sevilla
|Levante
|17:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Osasuna
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Valencia
|October 18, 2021
|Alaves
|18:00
|Real Betis
|Espanyol
|20:00
|Cadiz
|October 22, 2021
|Osasuna
|20:00
|Granada
|October 23, 2021
|Valencia
|13:00
|Mallorca
|Cadiz
|15:15
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|17:30
|Levante
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Villarreal
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|8
|5
|2
|1
|22
|10
|+12
|17
|2
|Atlético de Madrid
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|6
|+5
|17
|3
|Real Sociedad
|7
|5
|1
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|16
|4
|Sevilla
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|14
|5
|Osasuna
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|11
|+0
|14
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|8
|+5
|13
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|13
|8
|Valencia
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|8
|+4
|12
|9
|Barcelona
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|12
|10
|Real Betis
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|12
|11
|Mallorca
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|11
|12
|Espanyol
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|13
|Elche
|8
|2
|3
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|9
|14
|Villarreal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|8
|15
|Celta Vigo
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|16
|Cadiz
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|17
|Levante
|8
|0
|4
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|18
|Granada
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|19
|Alaves
|7
|1
|0
|6
|2
|12
|-10
|3
|20
|Getafe
|7
|0
|0
|7
|2
|12
|-10
|0
Spanish Primera Results
|October 3, 2021
|Espanyol
|2 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Elche
|1 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|October 2, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Barcelona
|Cadiz
|0 - 0
|Valencia
|Mallorca
|1 - 0
|Levante
|Osasuna
|1 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|October 1, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Alaves
|September 27, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 0
|Granada
|September 26, 2021
|Real Betis
|2 - 0
|Getafe
|Rayo Vallecano
|3 - 1
|Cadiz
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 0
|Elche
|Barcelona
|3 - 0
|Levante
|Mallorca
|2 - 3
|Osasuna
|September 25, 2021
|Real Madrid
|0 - 0
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Espanyol
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Alaves
|1 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
|September 23, 2021
|Cadiz
|0 - 0
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|1 - 3
|Real Betis
|Granada
|2 - 3
|Real Sociedad