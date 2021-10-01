Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 3rd October 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

This weekend sees arguably the biggest fixture in modern Premier League football take place as Manchester City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The Reds are sitting top of the league table but are leading by just one point.

They remain the only unbeaten side in the league this term and will look to keep their record intact when City come visiting. They have good reason to feel ready for this game after they followed up their dramatic 3-3 draw with Brentford with a 5-1 mauling of Porto in the Champions League in midweek.

Revenge will also be on the mind of Jurgen Klopp’s men who were beaten 4-1 by their rivals the last time both sides met.

The hosts are currently unbeaten in 16 league games (W12, D4) – the longest streak across England’s top four divisions and they will fancy their chances of maintaining that run.

Only perfection will do for Liverpool so they would have been disappointed with their 3-3 draw against Brentford in their last league outing having let the lead slip twice. That game continued to show the attacking prowess that’s seen the red-hot ‘Reds’ scorch everyone in their path as witnessed by their league-high 15 PL goals ahead of this round, along with eight goals in two games in Europe after a 5-1 hammering of Porto away midweek.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are entering this game on the back of a disappointing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and they will be looking to avoid a second straight defeat.

They are sitting second in the league standings and can go above their hosts if they win this game. However, they have a poor record in this ground and have won just once at Anfield in recent history—their 4-1 drubbing of Liverpool last February.

With the way they beat Chelsea in their last PL outing, they will fancy their chances of getting maximum points in this game but Pep Guardiola will be wary of Jurgen Klopp who has handed him his most defeats as a manager in all competitions.

