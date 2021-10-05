Italy vs Spain Preview

Italy vs Spain Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Date: 6th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Current European Champions Italy will meet Spain in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League this Wednesday.

The home team are looking to add another trophy to their cabinet this year after winning their first international trophy since 2006 in the summer.

They enter this tie in formidable form having not lost a game in 37 matches—a world record. In those 37 games, they drew seven and won 30 times including a win against Spain in the semifinals of the 2020 European Champion.

Roberto Mancini’s side boasts a formidable record on home turf having conceded just once in their last ten matches in Italy (W9, D1).

Their exploits at Euro 2020 make them favourites for this game and they will enter it full of confidence.

However, Spain are no pushovers and will have revenge on their minds as they travel to take on the Azzurri.

Despite their inability to win the just-concluded European Championship, ‘La Roja’ have improved remarkably under the guidance of Luis Enrique.

They are now looking to cement their return to the top level of European and World football with a win in this competition.

They travel to Italy with two wins from the three games they have played since losing to Italy at the Euros.

However, this game will offer a sterner test for them as they haven’t won against Italy on their home soil since 1997.

They have lost two of their last three internationals on foreign soil and will look to avoid another loss here.

Their head-to-head record against the Italians offers some hope though, with each team recording 11 wins and 16 draws.