Belgium vs France Preview

Belgium vs France Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 7th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium will play France at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this Thursday with a place in the UEFA Nations League final at stake.

The Red Devils are looking to put the disappointment of the European Championship behind them and they will be desperate to reach the finals and perhaps land their first international trophy.

Despite their lack of trophies, they remain the number one ranked nation in the FIFA rankings and will look to prove their high rank against one of the most formidable opponents out there.

Since their return from the Euros, Roberto Martinez’s men have won all three of their World Cup Qualifying matches. They have won five of their six UEFA Nations League group games previously (L1), scoring 16 goals in those six fixtures – the competition’s biggest such return.

What they need to do now is win this competition and erase the tag of still being the only number one ranked nation in history never to have won a major tournament.

France also had a disappointing end to their Euro 2020 campaign. However, in the Nations League, ‘Les Bleus’ have been formidable and will be desperate to win this trophy.

They qualified undefeated from their Nations League group (W5, D1) which contained both World Cup runners-up Croatia and defending Nations League champions Portugal.

Didier Deschamps’ side have not really kicked on since losing in the European Championship to Switzerland on penalties. Since that game, they have drawn one and won just one of their three WCQ games.

Despite this, they will be confident of winning this tie as they haven’t lost a competitive match to Belgium since September 1981.