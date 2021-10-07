Germany vs Romania Preview

Germany vs Romania Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying (Qatar 2022) Stadium: Volksparkstadion Date: 8th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Germany will host Romania at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg this Friday in what will be their seventh match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts are sitting on top of Group J, four points ahead of Armenia in second and are heading into this tie looking to solidify their grip on the table.

Hansi Flick’s side have rediscovered their form and are entering this tie on a three game-winning run.

Since losing to North Macedonia in March, the Germans have won all of their World Cup qualifying games without conceding a goal. Under Flick, they have scored 12 times and are looking sharp and dangerous.

They have lost just three of their 100 World Cup qualifier games and will enter this tie confident of keeping that record going.

After a poor start to their qualifying campaign, Romania have bounced back and are entering this tie sitting in third place, one point behind Armenia in second.

The visitors lost two of their opening three games but have turned around strongly to go unbeaten in their last three games (W2, D1).

They have also kept three clean sheets in a row and remain in contention for their first World Cup participation since 1998.

However, they must put in a very brave performance in Hamburg if they are to win any points in this game.