Switzerland vs Northern Ireland Preview

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying (Qatar 2022) Stadium: Volksparkstadion Date: 9th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Northern Ireland will look to continue their quest for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they travel to Geneva to take on Switzerland.

After playing four games, both teams meet to battle for a place behind Italy, who are topping Group C.

Switzerland are sitting in second place with eight points—three points ahead of their nearest challengers despite playing three games less than leaders, Italy.

The Red Crosses started their World Cup qualifying campaign with two consecutive wins before drawing the last two. With Italy playing in the UEFA Nations League, Switzerland can draw level at the top of the table if they win their two games during the international break.

They have gone unbeaten in their last 17 World Cup qualifier games on home soil (W12, D5), keeping 13 clean sheets in that time.

They will fancy their chances against Northern Ireland who haven’t scored against them in three attempts.

The visitors are sitting in third place after four games but can go level on points with their hosts if they win here.

However, they are only lucky to be in the reckoning after patchy form that has seen them win just one of their four opening games (D2, L1). Meanwhile, they failed to score in three of their four games but will look to do better this time.

The green & white army will hope to pick up all three points from this game as they look to play in their first World Cup finals since 1986.