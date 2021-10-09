Spain vs France Preview

Spain vs France Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Date: 10th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

World Cup defending champions France will look to add a European trophy to their trophy haul this year when they play Spain in the UEFA Nations League final at the San Siro this Sunday.

Spain booked their place in the finals by defeating 2021 European Champions Italy in the previous round. They will face France in a major final for the first time since 1984.

After their glory years of 2008-2012, La Roja are looking to birth a new generation of title winners. With Luis Enrique at the helm, they will head into this tie confident given their performance against Italy which saw them end a 37-game unbeaten run of Roberto Mancini’s side.

Spain have won their last three games by an aggregate score of 8-1 and need to win this game to solidify their return to the pinnacle of football.

Meanwhile, France came from two goals down to defeat Belgium in their last game and book their place in the final.

The defending World Cup champions had a poor Euro 2020, crashing out of the quarterfinals after losing in penalties to Switzerland.

They will now be looking to bounce back from that disappointment. Despite off-field troubles in recent months, their second-half performance against Belgium will give them the feeling that they can win against Spain.

They head into this tie with one loss from their last 28 games within 90 minutes and will look to keep their losing record that way when they play Spain in Milan.