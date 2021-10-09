North Macedonia vs Germany Preview

North Macedonia vs Germany Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying (Qatar 2022) Stadium: Tose Proeski Arena Date: 11th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Germany will look to avenge their embarrassing 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in March this Monday when they travel to Skopje to take on Blagoja Milevski’s side in their eighth game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts are in a three-way battle for third place in Group J after taking 12 points from seven games; the same as Armenia and Romania.

They head into this tie with a fair chance of qualifying for their second major final as an independent Nation. They are currently sitting in second place due to a better goal difference and are unbeaten in their last six World Cup qualifying fixtures (W3, D3).

They will again hope to upset Germany who they defeated in Munich six months ago to send shock waves all across Europe.

Meanwhile, the visitors are a different outfit to the one that was beaten by North Macedonia in March and are entering this game in impeccable form thanks to their new coach Hansi Flick, who has restored their image.

Since taking over from Joachim Low, the former Bayern Munich boss has won all four of his international matches as Germany coach.

Their 2-1 win against Romania last time out was the first time they conceded a goal under Flick’s tenure.

‘Die Mannschaft’ are topping their group and could extend their lead at the top to nine points if other results go their way.