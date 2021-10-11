England vs Hungary Preview

England vs Hungary Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying (Qatar 2022) Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 12th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After brushing Andorra aside in their last game, England will look to continue their impressive form when they welcome Hungary to Wembley Stadium this Tuesday.

The Three Lions are entering into their eighth World Cup qualifying game top of their group and leading second-placed Albania by four points.

A win here will solidify their position at the top and ensure that they maintain their unbeaten run in this tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side have absolutely bossed their group and will fancy their chances of taking maximum points here. Their win over Andorra was their sixth win in seven group games and also saw them record their fifth clean sheet at this stage of the tournament.

The hosts have scored 23 times and have conceded just two goals, giving them one of the healthiest goal differences in the competition.

Hungary knows that the odds are stacked against them and they will be only be looking to pick up a draw here.

They go into this tie with one win from their last four World Cup qualifier games. (L3).

The visitors are sitting fourth in their group and have very little chance of progressing to the next round as they are sitting five points behind Albania.

Their biggest problem in this competition has been a poor attack that has failed to score in three of their last four qualifiers.