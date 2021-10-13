Argentina vs Peru Preview

Argentina vs Peru Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying (Qatar 2022) Stadium: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Date: 15th October 2021 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

Argentina will look to continue their quest for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Peru to the Estadio Antonio Vespucio Liberti this Thursday.

This game is their eleventh World Cup qualifying game and can see them draw closer to qualification if they pick up all three points.

‘La Albiceleste’ are unbeaten in the World Cup qualifying campaign so far and are entering this tie second in the table behind Brazil.

Lionel Messi and co. brushed aside Uruguay 3-0 in their last match to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 games.

They have won eight of their last ten matches (within 90 minutes) and have only failed to score once in the last 23 games. With such an impressive record, they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points in this game.

Meanwhile, Peru’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup is hanging in the balance as they have taken just eleven points after eleven games.

They are five points behind Uruguay who are occupying the last automatic qualifying position in the table and will need to win this game to give them any chance of progressing.

However, the visitors will not be confident of doing so as they are entering this tie on the back of a 1-0 loss to Bolivia.

Although their last World Cup qualifier trip to Argentina saw them go home with a point, it will take a massive performance for such a result to be repeated given that they have lost four of their last seven games in all competitions (W2, D1).