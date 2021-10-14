TSG Hoffenheim vs FC Cologne Preview

TSG Hoffenheim vs FC Cologne Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – PreZero Arena Date: 15th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga resumes this Friday with Hoffenheim welcoming FC Koln to the PreZero Arena for their eighth match of the league season.

The hosts are having an inconsistent season having picked up two wins, two draws and three losses in their opening seven games this season.

Sebastian Hoeneß will be frustrated with the way his side has not been able to build on excellent results and will hope that his refreshed squad will pick up a win against Koln.

A cause for concern for the hosts will be their form at home so far which has seen them record one win, one draw and a loss in three games.

However, their record against Koln will be a massive confidence booster for them as they have won four straight home league H2Hs, winning 16-1 on aggregate during that run.

Meanwhile, Koln, unlike their hosts are having a good season so far.

They go into this tie seated in sixth place and with 12 points (W3, D3, L1). This run is their best start after seven league games since 2016/17 and has them in a good place ahead of their meeting with Hoffenheim against whom they will hope to end a ten-game winless run in Bundesliga H2Hs (D3, L7).

Steffen Baumgart, for all the good things he has done since his appointment, has failed to win a Bundesliga game on the road this term (D2, L1) but with a squad ready to run themselves into the ground for the manager, he will be confident of picking up all three points in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 19:30 FC Cologne SC Freiburg 14:30 RB Leipzig Greuther Fürth 14:30 VFL Bochum Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Mainz Union Berlin 14:30 Wolfsburg Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 Hertha Berlin Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 Stuttgart Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Bayern Munich Augsburg 1907 16:30 Arminia Bielefeld Mainz 19:30 Augsburg 1907 Bayern Munich 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim RB Leipzig 14:30 Greuther Fürth Wolfsburg 14:30 SC Freiburg Arminia Bielefeld 14:30 Borussia Dortmund Hertha Berlin 17:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach FC Cologne 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Stuttgart 16:30 Union Berlin VFL Bochum 18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 19:30 Hertha Berlin

German Bundesliga Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 7 5 1 1 24 7 +17 16 2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 7 5 1 1 20 7 +13 16 3 Borussia Dortmund 7 5 0 2 19 13 +6 15 4 SC Freiburg 7 4 3 0 11 5 +6 15 5 Wolfsburg 7 4 1 2 9 8 +1 13 6 FC Cologne 7 3 3 1 13 9 +4 12 7 Union Berlin 7 3 3 1 10 9 +1 12 8 RB Leipzig 7 3 1 3 15 7 +8 10 9 Mainz 7 3 1 3 7 5 +2 10 10 Borussia Mönchengladbach 7 3 1 3 9 10 -1 10 11 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 7 2 2 3 12 11 +1 8 12 Stuttgart 7 2 2 3 12 13 -1 8 13 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 1 5 1 8 10 -2 8 14 Hertha Berlin 7 2 0 5 8 20 -12 6 15 Augsburg 1907 7 1 2 4 3 13 -10 5 16 Arminia Bielefeld 7 0 4 3 3 10 -7 4 17 VFL Bochum 7 1 1 5 4 16 -12 4 18 Greuther Fürth 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14 1

