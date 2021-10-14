Brentford vs Chelsea Preview

Brentford vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium Date: 16th October 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Brentford will look to continue their dream start to the Premier League season when they welcome Chelsea this weekend for the eighth game of the league season. The hosts have taken the PL by storm and are sitting in seventh place after seven games. Although a win against Arsenal on the opening weekend announced their arrival, it was their 3-3 draw with Liverpool that showed everyone that they mean business. They welcome Chelsea to the Brentford Community Stadium unbeaten in their last four games (W3, D1). In what is their first league meeting with London neighbours Chelsea since 1947, Thomas Frank’s side will fancy their chances of taking points off Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Blues who are sitting on the top of the pile after seven games are entering this game with confidence. Thomas Tuchel’s side is unbeaten on the road in the league this season too (W2, D1) and will hope to continue their form against this exciting Brentford team. Having won against London sides Tottenham and Arsenal already this season, the visitors are seeking a hat-trick of early-season derby wins on the road. Despite the quality of their hosts, they remain the favourites for this game and should be able to see off Brentford on Saturday. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Brentford will look to continue their dream start to the Premier League season when they welcome Chelsea this weekend for the eighth game of the league season.
The hosts have taken the PL by storm and are sitting in seventh place after seven games. Although a win against Arsenal on the opening weekend announced their arrival, it was their 3-3 draw with Liverpool that showed everyone that they mean business.
They welcome Chelsea to the Brentford Community Stadium unbeaten in their last four games (W3, D1).
In what is their first league meeting with London neighbours Chelsea since 1947, Thomas Frank’s side will fancy their chances of taking points off Chelsea.
Meanwhile, the Blues who are sitting on the top of the pile after seven games are entering this game with confidence.
Thomas Tuchel’s side is unbeaten on the road in the league this season too (W2, D1) and will hope to continue their form against this exciting Brentford team.
Having won against London sides Tottenham and Arsenal already this season, the visitors are seeking a hat-trick of early-season derby wins on the road.
Despite the quality of their hosts, they remain the favourites for this game and should be able to see off Brentford on Saturday.
