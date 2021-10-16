Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 17th October 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Newcastle United will begin their journey under new ownership this Sunday when they welcome Tottenham to St. James’ Park for their eighth game of the Premier League season.

The Magpies who have become the wealthiest football club in the world are entering this game in buoyant mood and will look to begin their life under the Saudi-led consortium with a win.

Steve Bruce is managing his 1,000th game as a manager and will also look to pick up a win here and perhaps extend his Newcastle career by a few more games.

His side enter this game winless in the Premier League (PL) so far (D3, L4) and are sitting in 19th spot in the table. They have scored eight goals this season and have conceded 16 times—more than any other team except 20th placed Norwich.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will look to build on their 2-1 win over Aston Villa the last time they played. That win was their first league win since early September and ended a three-game losing run.

They travel to St James’ Park full of confidence as they have not lost on that ground in their last four games (D1, L3).

Again, Spurs have proven to be flat-track bullies as they have lost just one of their last 18 PL games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W13, D4).

Despite this, Nuno Espírito Santo will know that his side cannot take things for granted as they look to avoid a third away PL defeat.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Everton 14:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace Arsenal 20:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 12:30 Norwich City Crystal Palace 15:00 Newcastle United Everton 15:00 Watford Leeds United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton 15:00 Burnley Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Manchester City Brentford 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 16:30 Liverpool Leicester City 12:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 15:00 Chelsea Watford 15:00 Southampton Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Burnley 15:00 Brentford Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 8 6 1 1 16 3 +13 19 2 Liverpool 8 5 3 0 22 6 +16 18 3 Manchester City 8 5 2 1 16 3 +13 17 4 Brighton & Hov… 8 4 3 1 8 5 +3 15 5 Manchester United 8 4 2 2 16 10 +6 14 6 Everton 7 4 2 1 13 8 +5 14 7 Brentford 8 3 3 2 10 7 +3 12 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 4 0 4 8 8 +0 12 9 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 0 3 6 10 -4 12 10 West Ham United 7 3 2 2 14 10 +4 11 11 Leicester City 8 3 2 3 13 14 -1 11 12 Aston Villa 8 3 1 4 12 12 +0 10 13 Arsenal 7 3 1 3 5 10 -5 10 14 Crystal Palace 7 1 4 2 8 11 -3 7 15 Southampton 8 1 4 3 6 10 -4 7 16 Watford 8 2 1 5 7 15 -8 7 17 Leeds United 8 1 3 4 7 15 -8 6 18 Newcastle United 7 0 3 4 8 16 -8 3 19 Burnley 8 0 3 5 5 13 -8 3 20 Norwich City 8 0 2 6 2 16 -14 2

Latest Premier League Results