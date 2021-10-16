Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 18th October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Patrick Vieira will return to his old stomping ground on Monday when he takes his Crystal Palace side to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in what promises to be an entertaining encounter. The hosts will be looking on with envy as the rest of the league competes in Europe this weekend. Because Mikel Arteta’s side have no European engagement, they are having to play their PL eighth game of the season on Monday. However, they will hope that changes next season as their aim for this campaign remains to finish in the top six. They will look to pick up all three points in this game to ensure that they stay close to the teams at the top. After a poor start to the season, the Gunners have turned their form around and had a very productive September that culminated in Arteta winning the Manager of the Month award for the month of September. They head into this game unbeaten in four league games and with four clean sheets in their last five games. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace head into this game in patchy form after winning just one of their opening seven games of the season (D4, L2). The Eagles have played well but are without results to show for it. They will hope that this time the story will be different and that they can go home with all three points for just the second time this season. Also, Patrick Vieira will look to get one over his former side in what is his first meeting with them as manager since he left the club in 2005. Although the Frenchman can expect a warm reception from the Arsenal fans, he cannot be guaranteed a win here, especially given that the Gunners are not an easy team for former players to beat. Vieira is the fourth ex-player to face his former employers as a PL coach with each of the three before him losing their first game, two by at least a two-goal margin. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
