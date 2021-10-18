Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano Date: 19th October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will welcome Liverpool to the Wanda Metropolitano this Tuesday for the third round of fixtures of the 2021/22 Champions League group stage.

Diego Simeone’s side will return to club football this Tuesday after an extended break that resulted from their weekend La Liga game being postponed.

The home team will go into this tie full of confidence having dispatched Barcelona and AC Milan in their last two games before the international break.

However, their winless record at home in their last four UEFA Champions League games will be a cause of worry for Simeone who will hope for a strong performance.

The Spanish side have enjoyed a good record in recent times against Liverpool as they knocked them out in the Round of 16 in the 2019/20 edition albeit via second-leg extra time after securing a 1-0 home victory in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to avenge their cruel loss to Atletico Madrid the last time both teams met in this competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s men enter this game in hot form as they are unbeaten in their last 18 competitive games.

They returned to club football over the weekend by thrashing Watford 5-0 and in the process extended their goal-scoring form away from home.

The Reds travel to Spain top of their group after winning their opening two games by an aggregate scoreline of 7-3. They will look to keep their position at the top by picking up maximum points here.

However, Spain hasn’t been an easy place for Liverpool to visit in Europe as they have lost six of their previous seven away European fixtures on Spanish soil (D1), including two defeats to Atlético in the UCL.