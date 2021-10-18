AdAd

Manchester United vs Atalanta Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 18, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Atalanta

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 20th October 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways this Wednesday when they welcome Italian side Atalanta to Old Trafford in the third group game of the 2021/222 Champions League.

The Red Devils are a club in crisis at the moment and are entering this tie on the back of an embarrassing 4-2 loss to Leicester City last time out. That loss was their third loss in their last five games and has increased pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has been unable to find the right balance for his star-studded team and has been accused of chopping and changing personnel and formation every other game.

He will hope that his side can answer their critics in this must-win game against Atalanta. History is on their side though as the Red Devils have won six of their last seven UCL home fixtures against Italian opposition.

Meanwhile, Atalanta head into this game on the back of a resounding 4-1 win against Empoli over the weekend.

The Serie A side are gradually getting back to their best after struggling for form early this season. They have now lost just one of their last seven games (W5, D1) and are topping Group F with four points.

Their aim remains to leave Old Trafford top of the group and they will know that only a win can guarantee them that position.

