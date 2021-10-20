West Ham United vs Racing Genk Preview

West Ham United vs Racing Genk Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 21st October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

In-form West Ham United will look to continue their impressive start to the season in the Europa League this Thursday when they welcome Belgian side Genk to the Olympic Stadium in London.

David Moyes’ men have been in hot form this season and are entering this tie fresh from a strong one-nil win over fellow European contenders Everton in the Premier League.

The Hammers sit on top of Group H having won two of their opening group games with an aggregate score of 4-0. They will look to continue at the top when they welcome Genk to London.

The hosts will go into this tie full of confidence having won four of their last five games (L1) while keeping three clean sheets in that period. Their chances of getting a goal are also high as they have scored in nine out of their last ten competitive games.

Meanwhile, Genk travel to England on the back of a disappointing two-nil loss to Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. That loss extended their losing run to three consecutive games and was also their fourth in the last five games.

John van den Brom’s men enter this game sitting in third place in the group with three points. They will be hoping to add to their tally and avoid recording two consecutive losses in Europe.

A poor record away from home in the last nine games will be a concern for the Belgian side who have lost five of their last nine away games.