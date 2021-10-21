Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 22nd October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a busy midweek of UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, the Premier League returns this Friday with Arsenal welcoming Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium for the ninth round of matches in the 2021/22 season.

The Gunners who had no European involvement during the week are the first to play in this round when they entertain Dean Smith’s side.

After drawing their last two games, Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to get back to winning ways and will hope to do so against the ‘Villans’.

They head into this tie fresh from a dramatic 2-2 draw with Crystal palace—a match they will admit that they were lucky not to lose.

They are unbeaten in their last five PL games (W3, D2) and have kept four clean sheets in their last six games.

However, they have a poor record against their visitors having lost the last three head-to-head meetings with them.

Aston Villa have held Arsenal under lock in recent games. They have beaten the Gunners 5-0 on aggregate in their last three meetings and will look to extend that winning run on Friday.

Dean Smith’s side are a dangerous side and are nursing the ambition of a top-seven finish this season despite beginning the campaign with four losses (W3, D1).

They have taken ten points from their opening eight games but are sitting in 13th place, one point behind Arsenal who they can overtake with a win.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Arsenal 20:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 12:30 Norwich City Crystal Palace 15:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton 15:00 Burnley Everton 15:00 Watford Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Manchester City Brentford 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 16:30 Liverpool Leicester City 12:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 15:00 Chelsea Watford 15:00 Southampton Burnley 15:00 Brentford Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Norwich City 16:00 Leeds United Aston Villa 18:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 22:00 Everton

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 8 6 1 1 16 3 +13 19 2 Liverpool 8 5 3 0 22 6 +16 18 3 Manchester City 8 5 2 1 16 3 +13 17 4 Brighton & Hov… 8 4 3 1 8 5 +3 15 5 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 0 3 9 12 -3 15 6 Manchester United 8 4 2 2 16 10 +6 14 7 West Ham United 8 4 2 2 15 10 +5 14 8 Everton 8 4 2 2 13 9 +4 14 9 Brentford 8 3 3 2 10 7 +3 12 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 4 0 4 8 8 +0 12 11 Leicester City 8 3 2 3 13 14 -1 11 12 Arsenal 8 3 2 3 7 12 -5 11 13 Aston Villa 8 3 1 4 12 12 +0 10 14 Crystal Palace 8 1 5 2 10 13 -3 8 15 Southampton 8 1 4 3 6 10 -4 7 16 Watford 8 2 1 5 7 15 -8 7 17 Leeds United 8 1 3 4 7 15 -8 6 18 Burnley 8 0 3 5 5 13 -8 3 19 Newcastle United 8 0 3 5 10 19 -9 3 20 Norwich City 8 0 2 6 2 16 -14 2

