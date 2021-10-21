Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 22nd October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After a busy midweek of UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, the Premier League returns this Friday with Arsenal welcoming Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium for the ninth round of matches in the 2021/22 season. The Gunners who had no European involvement during the week are the first to play in this round when they entertain Dean Smith’s side. After drawing their last two games, Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to get back to winning ways and will hope to do so against the ‘Villans’. They head into this tie fresh from a dramatic 2-2 draw with Crystal palace—a match they will admit that they were lucky not to lose. They are unbeaten in their last five PL games (W3, D2) and have kept four clean sheets in their last six games. However, they have a poor record against their visitors having lost the last three head-to-head meetings with them. Aston Villa have held Arsenal under lock in recent games. They have beaten the Gunners 5-0 on aggregate in their last three meetings and will look to extend that winning run on Friday. Dean Smith’s side are a dangerous side and are nursing the ambition of a top-seven finish this season despite beginning the campaign with four losses (W3, D1). They have taken ten points from their opening eight games but are sitting in 13th place, one point behind Arsenal who they can overtake with a win. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
