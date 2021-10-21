Chelsea vs Norwich City Preview

Chelsea vs Norwich City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 23rd October 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

After their Champions League exploits in midweek, Chelsea will turn their attention to the Premier League where they welcome Norwich to Stamford Bridge.

The league leaders welcome bottom-placed Norwich looking to add further misery to the already horrible story of the visitors.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are heading into this tie on the back of a 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League and will hope to record such a result against the Premier League basement boys.

With six wins and one draw this season (L1), Chelsea are topping the table. They have conceded three goals in the PL this season—the least alongside Manchester City.

Norwich meanwhile have conceded 16 and have scored just two goals after eight games—the least in the league.

Daniel Farke’s side have found the Premier League unforgiving since their return and will hope this time around that they can get a win—their first of the season in the PL.

Farke has overseen two draws in his slide’s last two games. He will know that those results were not just a fluke, but a sign that his side can indeed pick up valuable points.

However, it might be difficult to do so against Chelsea as they have not scored a goal in their last four attempts.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

