Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 24th October 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their dramatic 3-2 over Atalanta in the Champions League, Manchester United will turn their attention to the Premier League when they welcome arch-rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford this Sunday.

The Red Devils put a stop to a two-game winless run in all competitions when they came back from two goals down to win in the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo snatching the late win.

They will head into this tie looking to end a three-game winless run in the league (D1, L2) that saw them embarrassed by Leicester City last time out in the Premier League.

Although they won in midweek against Atalanta, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be worried about the way his team played in the first half. He will know that they cannot afford to be sloppy at the back or give Liverpool a sniff at their goal as the Reds are in hot form in front of goal.

Jurgen Klopp’s men became the first away team to score three goals against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano since 2018 when they defeated them in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They head into this tie as one of the most in-form teams in Europe and with an unbeaten record in the league this season—the only unbeaten team.

They are unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions and have scored at least two goals in their last 14 games in all competitions.

The visitors are easily the better of these two teams on current form and will fancy their chances of compounding the misery of their arch-rivals.

