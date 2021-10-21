AdAd

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 21, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Getafe vs Celta Vigo

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Date: 25th October 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo will travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this Monday to face struggling Getafe in what will be their tenth game of the La Liga season.

The hosts are a club in crisis having lost seven out of the nine league games they have played this season, leaving them bottom of the table.

They have not won a game this season and have conceded 13 times-the joint-most goals conceded this season.

But with the appointment of Quique Sánchez Flores as manager—his third spell at the club–‘Azulones’ can hope for a new beginning.

The former Watford manager has overseen one game—a nil-nil draw with Levante—and will be desperate to pick up his first win against a Celta Vigo side who are also struggling in their 10th consecutive season in the top tier.

‘Los Celestes’ are heading into this tie with two one-nil losses in their last two games which has left them in 15th place, just two points away from the relegation zone.

Celta are currently on a three-game unbeaten record against Getafe (W1, D2) and will hope to pick up their first win in October in this game.

