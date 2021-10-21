Getafe vs Celta Vigo Preview

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Date: 25th October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo will travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this Monday to face struggling Getafe in what will be their tenth game of the La Liga season.

The hosts are a club in crisis having lost seven out of the nine league games they have played this season, leaving them bottom of the table.

They have not won a game this season and have conceded 13 times-the joint-most goals conceded this season.

But with the appointment of Quique Sánchez Flores as manager—his third spell at the club–‘Azulones’ can hope for a new beginning.

The former Watford manager has overseen one game—a nil-nil draw with Levante—and will be desperate to pick up his first win against a Celta Vigo side who are also struggling in their 10th consecutive season in the top tier.

‘Los Celestes’ are heading into this tie with two one-nil losses in their last two games which has left them in 15th place, just two points away from the relegation zone.

Celta are currently on a three-game unbeaten record against Getafe (W1, D2) and will hope to pick up their first win in October in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Villarreal 17:30 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona Granada 01:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 01:00 Athletic Bilbao Osasuna 20:00 Granada Valencia 13:00 Mallorca Cadiz 15:15 Alaves Elche 17:30 Espanyol Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Villarreal Sevilla 13:00 Levante Barcelona 15:15 Real Madrid Real Betis 17:30 Rayo Vallecano Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Real Sociedad Getafe 20:00 Celta Vigo Alaves 18:00 Elche Espanyol 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Villarreal 20:30 Cadiz

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Sociedad 9 6 2 1 12 7 +5 20 2 Real Madrid 8 5 2 1 22 10 +12 17 3 Sevilla 8 5 2 1 11 3 +8 17 4 Atlético de Madrid 8 5 2 1 11 6 +5 17 5 Osasuna 9 5 2 2 13 12 +1 17 6 Rayo Vallecano 9 5 1 3 15 9 +6 16 7 Barcelona 8 4 3 1 14 8 +6 15 8 Real Betis 9 4 3 2 12 9 +3 15 9 Athletic Bilbao 8 3 4 1 7 4 +3 13 10 Valencia 9 3 3 3 13 11 +2 12 11 Espanyol 9 3 3 3 8 8 +0 12 12 Villarreal 8 2 5 1 9 5 +4 11 13 Mallorca 9 3 2 4 7 13 -6 11 14 Elche 9 2 3 4 6 10 -4 9 15 Celta Vigo 9 2 1 6 7 12 -5 7 16 Cadiz 9 1 4 4 7 13 -6 7 17 Granada 8 1 3 4 6 12 -6 6 18 Levante 9 0 5 4 6 13 -7 5 19 Alaves 8 1 0 7 2 13 -11 3 20 Getafe 9 0 2 7 3 13 -10 2

