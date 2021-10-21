Getafe vs Celta Vigo Preview

Getafe vs Celta Vigo
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
Date: 25th October 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Celta Vigo will travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this Monday to face struggling Getafe in what will be their tenth game of the La Liga season.
The hosts are a club in crisis having lost seven out of the nine league games they have played this season, leaving them bottom of the table.
They have not won a game this season and have conceded 13 times-the joint-most goals conceded this season.
But with the appointment of Quique Sánchez Flores as manager—his third spell at the club–‘Azulones’ can hope for a new beginning.
The former Watford manager has overseen one game—a nil-nil draw with Levante—and will be desperate to pick up his first win against a Celta Vigo side who are also struggling in their 10th consecutive season in the top tier.
‘Los Celestes’ are heading into this tie with two one-nil losses in their last two games which has left them in 15th place, just two points away from the relegation zone.
Celta are currently on a three-game unbeaten record against Getafe (W1, D2) and will hope to pick up their first win in October in this game.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|September 11, 2021
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|20:00
|Barcelona
|October 17, 2021
|Granada
|01:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Madrid
|01:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|October 22, 2021
|Osasuna
|20:00
|Granada
|October 23, 2021
|Valencia
|13:00
|Mallorca
|Cadiz
|15:15
|Alaves
|Elche
|17:30
|Espanyol
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Villarreal
|October 24, 2021
|Sevilla
|13:00
|Levante
|Barcelona
|15:15
|Real Madrid
|Real Betis
|17:30
|Rayo Vallecano
|Atlético de Madrid
|20:00
|Real Sociedad
|October 25, 2021
|Getafe
|20:00
|Celta Vigo
|October 26, 2021
|Alaves
|18:00
|Elche
|Espanyol
|20:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Villarreal
|20:30
|Cadiz
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Sociedad
|9
|6
|2
|1
|12
|7
|+5
|20
|2
|Real Madrid
|8
|5
|2
|1
|22
|10
|+12
|17
|3
|Sevilla
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|3
|+8
|17
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|6
|+5
|17
|5
|Osasuna
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|12
|+1
|17
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|9
|5
|1
|3
|15
|9
|+6
|16
|7
|Barcelona
|8
|4
|3
|1
|14
|8
|+6
|15
|8
|Real Betis
|9
|4
|3
|2
|12
|9
|+3
|15
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|13
|10
|Valencia
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|11
|+2
|12
|11
|Espanyol
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|8
|+0
|12
|12
|Villarreal
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|11
|13
|Mallorca
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|11
|14
|Elche
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|9
|15
|Celta Vigo
|9
|2
|1
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|16
|Cadiz
|9
|1
|4
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|17
|Granada
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|6
|18
|Levante
|9
|0
|5
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|5
|19
|Alaves
|8
|1
|0
|7
|2
|13
|-11
|3
|20
|Getafe
|9
|0
|2
|7
|3
|13
|-10
|2
Spanish Primera Results
|October 18, 2021
|Espanyol
|2 - 0
|Cadiz
|Alaves
|0 - 1
|Real Betis
|October 17, 2021
|Barcelona
|3 - 1
|Valencia
|Villarreal
|1 - 2
|Osasuna
|Celta Vigo
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Rayo Vallecano
|2 - 1
|Elche
|October 16, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 0
|Mallorca
|Levante
|0 - 0
|Getafe
|October 3, 2021
|Granada
|1 - 0
|Sevilla
|Getafe
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|Villarreal
|2 - 0
|Real Betis
|Espanyol
|2 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Elche
|1 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|October 2, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Barcelona
|Cadiz
|0 - 0
|Valencia
|Mallorca
|1 - 0
|Levante
|Osasuna
|1 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|October 1, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Alaves
|September 27, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 0
|Granada