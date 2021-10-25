Arsenal vs Leeds United Preview

Arsenal vs Leeds United Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 26th October 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After defeating Aston villa on Friday, Arsenal will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup where they meet Leeds United in the quarter-final round.

The Gunners welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the Emirates on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and they will look to extend that run further.

Mikel Arteta’s side qualified for this stage of the cup by beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0. They will know that they face a different beast in Leeds United who have proven to be a tough Premier League side on occasion.

Although the ‘Whites’ have struggled to recapture their form of last season which saw them trouble big clubs, they are still a solid outfit under Bielsa.

The Argentine coach will hope to lead his side to the next round after they beat Fulham to qualify for this stage of the tournament.

However, the visitors are not in good form and are heading into this tie with one win from their last five games over 90 minutes (D2, L2). Also, their winless run against Arsenal which stretches to nine games doesn’t inspire confidence.

Injuries to key players also mean that the Yorkshire side have a big task on their hands getting a win on Tuesday.