Levante vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 27, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Levante vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia

Date: 28th October 2021

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Atletico Madrid will continue their La Liga title defence this Thursday when they take on Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia.

The home team head into this game in horrible form having failed to win a game in ten consecutive matches this season (D5, L1). They have conceded the most goals in the league this season—18 goals—but have scored just nine times.

Javier Pereira’s side continued their miserable start to the season over the weekend when they were beaten 5-3 by Sevilla, a result that saw them drop to 19th place and three points behind Cadiz.

Although they have lost just once in four home games, they are still without a win at home this season (D3) and don’t look like they are ready to break that winless streak just yet.

Meanwhile, Atletico could only settle for a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad last time out.

That result kept them to within three points of Real Sociedad who are currently La Liga leaders with one game in hand.

Diego Simeone side will now hope to equal the 21 points Sociedad have and perhaps go top of the table.

They are entering this game in patchy form after winning just two of their last five league games and will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

Despite this, they have lost just one of their opening nine LL matches (W5, D3) and have scored in ten of their last 12 league matches, netting exactly two goals on nine occasions.

