Levante vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia Date: 28th October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Atletico Madrid will continue their La Liga title defence this Thursday when they take on Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia.

The home team head into this game in horrible form having failed to win a game in ten consecutive matches this season (D5, L1). They have conceded the most goals in the league this season—18 goals—but have scored just nine times.

Javier Pereira’s side continued their miserable start to the season over the weekend when they were beaten 5-3 by Sevilla, a result that saw them drop to 19th place and three points behind Cadiz.

Although they have lost just once in four home games, they are still without a win at home this season (D3) and don’t look like they are ready to break that winless streak just yet.

Meanwhile, Atletico could only settle for a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad last time out.

That result kept them to within three points of Real Sociedad who are currently La Liga leaders with one game in hand.

Diego Simeone side will now hope to equal the 21 points Sociedad have and perhaps go top of the table.

They are entering this game in patchy form after winning just two of their last five league games and will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

Despite this, they have lost just one of their opening nine LL matches (W5, D3) and have scored in ten of their last 12 league matches, netting exactly two goals on nine occasions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Villarreal 17:30 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona Granada 01:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 01:00 Athletic Bilbao Celta Vigo 18:00 Real Sociedad Granada 19:00 Getafe Levante 20:30 Atlético de Madrid Elche 13:00 Real Madrid Sevilla 15:15 Osasuna Valencia 17:30 Villarreal Barcelona 20:00 Alaves Cadiz 15:00 Mallorca Atlético de Madrid 17:15 Real Betis Getafe 19:30 Espanyol Real Sociedad 22:00 Athletic Bilbao Rayo Vallecano 19:30 Celta Vigo Levante 22:00 Granada Athletic Bilbao 22:00 Cadiz

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 10 6 3 1 24 11 +13 21 2 Sevilla 10 6 3 1 17 7 +10 21 3 Real Betis 11 6 3 2 19 12 +7 21 4 Real Sociedad 10 6 3 1 14 9 +5 21 5 Rayo Vallecano 11 6 1 4 18 12 +6 19 6 Osasuna 11 5 4 2 14 13 +1 19 7 Atlético de Madrid 9 5 3 1 13 8 +5 18 8 Athletic Bilbao 10 4 5 1 10 6 +4 17 9 Barcelona 10 4 3 3 15 11 +4 15 10 Espanyol 11 3 5 3 11 11 +0 14 11 Valencia 11 3 4 4 16 17 -1 13 12 Mallorca 11 3 4 4 10 16 -6 13 13 Villarreal 10 2 6 2 13 10 +3 12 14 Celta Vigo 10 3 1 6 10 12 -2 10 15 Elche 11 2 4 5 8 13 -5 10 16 Alaves 10 3 0 7 5 13 -8 9 17 Cadiz 11 1 5 5 10 18 -8 8 18 Granada 9 1 4 4 7 13 -6 7 19 Levante 10 0 5 5 9 18 -9 5 20 Getafe 10 0 2 8 3 16 -13 2

Spanish Primera Results