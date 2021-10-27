Levante vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia
Date: 28th October 2021
Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT
Atletico Madrid will continue their La Liga title defence this Thursday when they take on Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia.
The home team head into this game in horrible form having failed to win a game in ten consecutive matches this season (D5, L1). They have conceded the most goals in the league this season—18 goals—but have scored just nine times.
Javier Pereira’s side continued their miserable start to the season over the weekend when they were beaten 5-3 by Sevilla, a result that saw them drop to 19th place and three points behind Cadiz.
Although they have lost just once in four home games, they are still without a win at home this season (D3) and don’t look like they are ready to break that winless streak just yet.
Meanwhile, Atletico could only settle for a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad last time out.
That result kept them to within three points of Real Sociedad who are currently La Liga leaders with one game in hand.
Diego Simeone side will now hope to equal the 21 points Sociedad have and perhaps go top of the table.
They are entering this game in patchy form after winning just two of their last five league games and will be desperate to pick up all three points here.
Despite this, they have lost just one of their opening nine LL matches (W5, D3) and have scored in ten of their last 12 league matches, netting exactly two goals on nine occasions.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|September 11, 2021
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|20:00
|Barcelona
|October 17, 2021
|Granada
|01:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Madrid
|01:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|October 28, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|18:00
|Real Sociedad
|Granada
|19:00
|Getafe
|Levante
|20:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|October 30, 2021
|Elche
|13:00
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|15:15
|Osasuna
|Valencia
|17:30
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Alaves
|October 31, 2021
|Cadiz
|15:00
|Mallorca
|Atlético de Madrid
|17:15
|Real Betis
|Getafe
|19:30
|Espanyol
|Real Sociedad
|22:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|November 1, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|19:30
|Celta Vigo
|Levante
|22:00
|Granada
|November 5, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|22:00
|Cadiz
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|10
|6
|3
|1
|24
|11
|+13
|21
|2
|Sevilla
|10
|6
|3
|1
|17
|7
|+10
|21
|3
|Real Betis
|11
|6
|3
|2
|19
|12
|+7
|21
|4
|Real Sociedad
|10
|6
|3
|1
|14
|9
|+5
|21
|5
|Rayo Vallecano
|11
|6
|1
|4
|18
|12
|+6
|19
|6
|Osasuna
|11
|5
|4
|2
|14
|13
|+1
|19
|7
|Atlético de Madrid
|9
|5
|3
|1
|13
|8
|+5
|18
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|10
|4
|5
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|17
|9
|Barcelona
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|+4
|15
|10
|Espanyol
|11
|3
|5
|3
|11
|11
|+0
|14
|11
|Valencia
|11
|3
|4
|4
|16
|17
|-1
|13
|12
|Mallorca
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10
|16
|-6
|13
|13
|Villarreal
|10
|2
|6
|2
|13
|10
|+3
|12
|14
|Celta Vigo
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|15
|Elche
|11
|2
|4
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|10
|16
|Alaves
|10
|3
|0
|7
|5
|13
|-8
|9
|17
|Cadiz
|11
|1
|5
|5
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|18
|Granada
|9
|1
|4
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|19
|Levante
|10
|0
|5
|5
|9
|18
|-9
|5
|20
|Getafe
|10
|0
|2
|8
|3
|16
|-13
|2
Spanish Primera Results
|October 27, 2021
|Real Madrid
|0 - 0
|Osasuna
|Real Betis
|4 - 1
|Valencia
|Rayo Vallecano
|1 - 0
|Barcelona
|Mallorca
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|October 26, 2021
|Villarreal
|3 - 3
|Cadiz
|Espanyol
|1 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Alaves
|1 - 0
|Elche
|October 25, 2021
|Getafe
|0 - 3
|Celta Vigo
|October 24, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|3 - 2
|Rayo Vallecano
|Barcelona
|1 - 2
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|5 - 3
|Levante
|October 23, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 1
|Villarreal
|Elche
|2 - 2
|Espanyol
|Cadiz
|0 - 2
|Alaves
|Valencia
|2 - 2
|Mallorca
|October 22, 2021
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Granada
|October 18, 2021
|Espanyol
|2 - 0
|Cadiz
|Alaves
|0 - 1
|Real Betis