Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 29th October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After salvaging a 0-0 draw with Marseille in their last game over the weekend, PSG will look to continue their dominant start to the Ligue 1 season when they welcome Lille to the Parc des Princes this Friday. The Parisians are sitting on top of the league, seven points ahead of Lens after eleven games and have the opportunity to go 16 points clear of the current defending champions who have started the season poorly. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won seven of their last ten games, with two draws and one loss in that period. The hosts have failed to score in two of their last ten games and will fancy their chances of getting a couple of goals against a Lille side who have beaten them in their last two games. The visitors have won four of their opening name games of the Ligue 1 season and are sitting in 10th place. With four losses from their last five away games in all competitions, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side head into this tie in the worst possible form and will hope that they can pull off a big win here. Also, their record of four league losses this term is already one more that they suffered during the whole of last season, making them ripe for demolition by PSG. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
