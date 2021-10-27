Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 29th October 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After salvaging a 0-0 draw with Marseille in their last game over the weekend, PSG will look to continue their dominant start to the Ligue 1 season when they welcome Lille to the Parc des Princes this Friday.

The Parisians are sitting on top of the league, seven points ahead of Lens after eleven games and have the opportunity to go 16 points clear of the current defending champions who have started the season poorly.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won seven of their last ten games, with two draws and one loss in that period.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last ten games and will fancy their chances of getting a couple of goals against a Lille side who have beaten them in their last two games.

The visitors have won four of their opening name games of the Ligue 1 season and are sitting in 10th place.

With four losses from their last five away games in all competitions, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side head into this tie in the worst possible form and will hope that they can pull off a big win here. Also, their record of four league losses this term is already one more that they suffered during the whole of last season, making them ripe for demolition by PSG.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 LOSC Lille Métropole Metz 16:00 Saint-Etienne Lyon 20:00 Lens Angers 14:00 OGC Nice Girondins de Bordeaux 16:00 Stade de Reims Montpellier Hérault SC 16:00 Nantes Strasbourg 16:00 Lorient ESTAC 16:00 Stade Rennais FC Brest 18:00 Monaco Clermont 21:45 Marseille Lens 22:00 ESTAC LOSC Lille Métropole 18:00 Angers Girondins de Bordeaux 22:00 Paris Saint-Germain Marseille 14:00 Metz Stade de Reims 16:00 Monaco Saint-Etienne 16:00 Clermont Lorient 16:00 Brest Nantes 16:00 Strasbourg OGC Nice 18:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Stade Rennais FC 21:45 Lyon

France Ligue 1 Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Paris Saint-Germain 11 9 1 1 24 10 +14 28 2 Lens 11 6 3 2 20 12 +8 21 3 OGC Nice 11 6 3 2 21 8 +13 20 4 Marseille 11 5 4 2 19 12 +7 19 5 Stade Rennais FC 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 6 Angers 11 4 5 2 17 13 +4 17 7 Nantes 11 5 2 4 16 12 +4 17 8 Monaco 11 5 2 4 17 14 +3 17 9 Lyon 11 4 4 3 18 16 +2 16 10 LOSC Lille Métropole 11 4 3 4 14 16 -2 15 11 Lorient 11 3 6 2 12 14 -2 15 12 Strasbourg 11 4 2 5 18 16 +2 14 13 Montpellier Hérault SC 11 3 4 4 18 19 -1 13 14 Clermont 11 3 4 4 14 22 -8 13 15 ESTAC 11 3 3 5 11 15 -4 12 16 Stade de Reims 11 2 5 4 12 14 -2 11 17 Girondins de Bordeaux 11 1 6 4 13 22 -9 9 18 Brest 11 0 6 5 12 20 -8 6 19 Metz 11 1 3 7 12 26 -14 6 20 Saint-Etienne 11 0 5 6 11 25 -14 5

