Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 30th October 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur will welcome fellow strugglers Manchester United to London this Saturday for a crunch Premier League fixture that could determine the future of both managers.

Nuno Espirito Santo is already being tipped for the sack just nine Premier League games into his tenure after overseeing four losses in that period.

With his job on the line, the Portuguese coach will hope that he can pick up all three points in this game.

His side head into this tie with three wins from their last five games (L2) and with a poor defencive record in the league having conceded 13 times.

Up front, they are also struggling to score goals having scored just nine times in the league all season.

A win here would be a welcome boost for the Spurs supporters who are really struggling to get behind their team.

Manchester United supporters have also turned against their team after a series of poor results that ended in a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool last time out.

The Red Devils have lost five of their last ten games and have not kept a clean sheet in that period.

Pressure is also mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver an emphatic win and he will know that there’s no better opponent to get that win against than this struggling Spurs side.

Ole has history on his side as he has won two of the last three head-to-head matches at Tottenham’s home ground.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Norwich City 16:00 Leeds United Aston Villa 18:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 22:00 Everton Southampton 22:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 14:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace 17:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea 17:00 Burnley Brentford 17:00 Norwich City Brighton & Hov… 19:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 16:00 Watford Everton 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United 16:00 Leicester City West Ham United 18:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26 3 +23 25 2 Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29 8 +21 22 3 Manchester City 10 6 2 2 20 6 +14 20 4 West Ham United 9 5 2 2 16 10 +6 17 5 Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12 13 -1 17 6 Brighton & Hov… 10 4 4 2 11 11 +0 16 7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 5 0 4 9 13 -4 15 8 Manchester United 9 4 2 3 16 15 +1 14 9 Everton 9 4 2 3 15 14 +1 14 10 Leicester City 10 4 2 4 15 17 -2 14 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 1 4 9 9 +0 13 12 Brentford 10 3 3 4 12 12 +0 12 13 Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13 14 -1 12 14 Southampton 10 2 5 3 9 12 -3 11 15 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 13 15 -2 10 16 Watford 10 3 1 6 12 18 -6 10 17 Burnley 10 1 4 5 10 16 -6 7 18 Leeds United 9 1 4 4 8 16 -8 7 19 Newcastle United 10 0 4 6 11 23 -12 4 20 Norwich City 9 0 2 7 2 23 -21 2

Latest Premier League Results