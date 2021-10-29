Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 30th October 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Struggling Tottenham Hotspur will welcome fellow strugglers Manchester United to London this Saturday for a crunch Premier League fixture that could determine the future of both managers. Nuno Espirito Santo is already being tipped for the sack just nine Premier League games into his tenure after overseeing four losses in that period. With his job on the line, the Portuguese coach will hope that he can pick up all three points in this game. His side head into this tie with three wins from their last five games (L2) and with a poor defencive record in the league having conceded 13 times. Up front, they are also struggling to score goals having scored just nine times in the league all season. A win here would be a welcome boost for the Spurs supporters who are really struggling to get behind their team. Manchester United supporters have also turned against their team after a series of poor results that ended in a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool last time out. The Red Devils have lost five of their last ten games and have not kept a clean sheet in that period. Pressure is also mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver an emphatic win and he will know that there’s no better opponent to get that win against than this struggling Spurs side. Ole has history on his side as he has won two of the last three head-to-head matches at Tottenham’s home ground. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: 30th October 2021
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Struggling Tottenham Hotspur will welcome fellow strugglers Manchester United to London this Saturday for a crunch Premier League fixture that could determine the future of both managers.
Nuno Espirito Santo is already being tipped for the sack just nine Premier League games into his tenure after overseeing four losses in that period.
With his job on the line, the Portuguese coach will hope that he can pick up all three points in this game.
His side head into this tie with three wins from their last five games (L2) and with a poor defencive record in the league having conceded 13 times.
Up front, they are also struggling to score goals having scored just nine times in the league all season.
A win here would be a welcome boost for the Spurs supporters who are really struggling to get behind their team.
Manchester United supporters have also turned against their team after a series of poor results that ended in a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool last time out.
The Red Devils have lost five of their last ten games and have not kept a clean sheet in that period.
Pressure is also mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver an emphatic win and he will know that there’s no better opponent to get that win against than this struggling Spurs side.
Ole has history on his side as he has won two of the last three head-to-head matches at Tottenham’s home ground.
