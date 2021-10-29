Aston Villa vs West Ham United Preview

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 31st October 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Aston Villa will welcome West Ham United to Villa Park this Sunday for what promises to be an exciting game.

The Villans who are fresh from a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the last round are looking to bounce back and get their season back on track.

Dean Smith’s side are in woeful form and are entering this game on the back of three straight losses.

Despite heavy investment in the summer that had them dreaming of a place in Europe this season, the hosts have won just one of their last five games (L4).

They enter this tie sitting in 13th place, seven points behind their visitors who are sitting comfortably in fourth place.

David Moyes’ side are flying this season, winning five of their opening nine league games (D2, L2) and looking generally solid.

Fresh from knocking out Manchester City from the Carabao Cup, the Hammers will head into this tie in buoyant mood.

They also enter this match with four wins from their last five games (penalty shootouts inclusive) making them one of the most dangerous sides to play against on current form.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Norwich City 16:00 Leeds United Aston Villa 18:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 22:00 Everton Southampton 22:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 14:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace 17:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea 17:00 Burnley Brentford 17:00 Norwich City Brighton & Hov… 19:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 16:00 Watford Everton 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United 16:00 Leicester City West Ham United 18:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26 3 +23 25 2 Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29 8 +21 22 3 Manchester City 10 6 2 2 20 6 +14 20 4 West Ham United 9 5 2 2 16 10 +6 17 5 Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12 13 -1 17 6 Brighton & Hov… 10 4 4 2 11 11 +0 16 7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 5 0 4 9 13 -4 15 8 Manchester United 9 4 2 3 16 15 +1 14 9 Everton 9 4 2 3 15 14 +1 14 10 Leicester City 10 4 2 4 15 17 -2 14 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 1 4 9 9 +0 13 12 Brentford 10 3 3 4 12 12 +0 12 13 Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13 14 -1 12 14 Southampton 10 2 5 3 9 12 -3 11 15 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 13 15 -2 10 16 Watford 10 3 1 6 12 18 -6 10 17 Burnley 10 1 4 5 10 16 -6 7 18 Leeds United 9 1 4 4 8 16 -8 7 19 Newcastle United 10 0 4 6 11 23 -12 4 20 Norwich City 9 0 2 7 2 23 -21 2

