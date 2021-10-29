AdAd

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Preview

October 29, 2021

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 31st October 2021

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Aston Villa will welcome West Ham United to Villa Park this Sunday for what promises to be an exciting game.

The Villans who are fresh from a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the last round are looking to bounce back and get their season back on track.

Dean Smith’s side are in woeful form and are entering this game on the back of three straight losses.

Despite heavy investment in the summer that had them dreaming of a place in Europe this season, the hosts have won just one of their last five games (L4).

They enter this tie sitting in 13th place, seven points behind their visitors who are sitting comfortably in fourth place.

David Moyes’ side are flying this season, winning five of their opening nine league games (D2, L2) and looking generally solid.

Fresh from knocking out Manchester City from the Carabao Cup, the Hammers will head into this tie in buoyant mood.

They also enter this match with four wins from their last five games (penalty shootouts inclusive) making them one of the most dangerous sides to play against on current form.

