Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 1st November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Everton will travel to Molineux this Monday to face Wolverhampton Wanderers for their 10th Premier League game of the season.

The home team under Bruno Lage have gradually found their rhythm and are entering this tie in decent form.

They are entering this game unbeaten in their last four competitive games (W3, D1) and are one of the most in form teams in the Premier League.

Since the start of September, only Chelsea and Arsenal have picked up more league wins than Bruno Lage’s men (four).

However, the hosts have a poor home record having lost four of their last five home games (W1) this season.

Meanwhile, Everton, unlike their hosts, began the season very well but have fallen flat in recent games. The Toffees were beaten 5-2 by Watford in their last outing – a result that extended their winless run to three games.

The visitors are also entering this tie on the back of two losses and have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games.

Alarm bells are already ringing for Rafa Benitez, who will be desperate to pick up a win here and avoid getting dragged into the ‘sack discussion’ so early in his Everton career.

