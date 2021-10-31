AdAd

Atalanta vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 31, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atalanta vs Manchester United

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Gewiss Stadium

Date: 2nd November 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their weekend masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium , Manchester United will turn their attention to the Champions League where they travel to Bergamo to face Serie A side, Atalanta.

Despite going two goals up before the break, the Italians lost to Manchester United the last time they met. They will look to avenge that loss and give a good account of themselves in front of their fans.

However, they head into this tie in patchy form having won just one of their last four competitive matches (D2, L1).

This match remains a must-win for them if they want to qualify from this group as only three points currently separate the four teams in this group. With the other group game featuring minnows Young Boys against Villareal, Gian Piero Gasperini will be desperate to pick up a good result here.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils beat Tottenham 3-0 on Saturday to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and give them the confidence they need going into this tie.

They are sitting on top of their Champions League group with six points and can take a step closer to qualification if they win this game.

Despite recent poor results, Solskjaer’s side are the favourites to win this group considering the firepower and experience they have within their ranks.

Also, they will be encouraged by their record in Italy as they’re unbeaten in five UCL away games against Italian opponents (W3, D2).

