Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 3rd November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield this Wednesday for the fourth round of tier 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Reds were held to a draw over the weekend by Brighton despite going two goals up very early in the game. That result was the third time this season they have relinquished a two-goal lead in a game. They did so against AC Milan and Atletico Madrid the last time they met.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his side have learnt their lesson and can put in a perfect performance in this game.

Although they have somehow faltered in recent times, Liverpool go into this game unbeaten in 24 competitive fixtures.

They have failed to score only once in those 24 matches, scoring in their last 22 games in a row. At home, they have scored at least two goals in each of their last four games and will fancy their chances of adding a couple more in this game. Meanwhile, a win here will seal a place in the next round for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Atletico Madrid come into this tie on the back of an impressive 3-0 win at home against Real Betis. That result also ended a three-game sequence without a clean sheet and was their first win in four games.

Diego Simeone’s men are sitting in second place in this group but are five points behind Liverpool. Their chances of qualifying for the next round remain high, but they must win this game to guarantee that they don’t become embroiled in a scramble for the second spot in the last game of the Group stage.