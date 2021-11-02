Leicester City vs Spartak Moscow Preview

Leicester City vs Spartak Moscow Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 4th November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will welcome Russian side Spartak Moscow to the King Power Stadium this Thursday for the fourth round of the 2021/22 Europa League group stage.

Despite playing well, the Foxes fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Arsenal over the weekend. That result ended a five-game unbeaten run for them and they will now look to bounce back from that loss when they host Spartak.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started their Europa League campaign with a whimper but beat the Russians 4-3 in the reverse fixture to get their first win in this campaign and shoot themselves to third place in Group C.

They will now aim to do a double over their rivals and take themselves higher up the table. The fact that they have never failed to progress from the group stages of European tournaments since their title-winning campaign will give them a massive boost that they can get the job done.

Meanwhile, Spartak come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with FK Rostov in the Russian League. That result extended their winless run to four games in all competitions (D2, L2), and also made it four games without a clean sheet.

They head into this tie sitting rock bottom of the group having taken three points from their opening three games.

Rui Vitoria’s men will fancy their chances of getting a result here after the manner they beat Napoli in Italy last month.