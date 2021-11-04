Southampton vs Aston Villa Preview

Southampton vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 5th November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Southampton will welcome Aston Villa to Saint Mary’s this Friday for the first game of Round 11 in the 2021/22 Premier League season. After a poor start to the season, Ralph Hassenhuttle has steadied the Southampton ship in recent times and is going into this tie unbeaten in three league games (W2, D1). The Saints come into this match on the back of a 1-0 win over Watford; a game they could have won by a better margin if they had been more clinical. They will now go into this game against Villa looking to continue their mini-revival and pull further away from the relegation zone. Currently, with 11 points already to their name, a win could propel them to the top ten if results in other games favour them. For Aston Villa, this match offers them another opportunity to put an end to a woeful run of form that has seen them lose their last four league games. The ‘Villans’ were expected to compete for a place in Europe after a busy summer of good signings but they have instead floundered and are sitting in 15th place, three points above the relegation zone. Such results have increased pressure on Dean Smith who will be desperate to avoid a defeat against one of the side’s they are expected to beat. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
