Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 6th November 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester United will welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford this weekend for the 186th edition of the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils followed up their league win against Tottenham last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek. That draw would have displeased the Old Trafford faithfuls who saw their team once again come from behind to snatch a late point.

That result was the third time in recent times that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out. The Portuguese striker’s goals are carrying the hosts this season and he will be hoping that his side doesn’t always have to need to dig in to get a point.

To achieve this, he and his teammates must be in their best shape against a City side who are wounded and are desperate to get back to winning ways in the league.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in their last league outing leaving them five points adrift of Chelsea who are occupying the top spot.

Manchester City redeemed themselves in midweek when they beat Belgian side Club Brugge. That result marked the seventh time the ‘Cityzens’ scored four or more goals in a game this season.

They will now hope to make it two wins on the bounce to help them avoid falling further down the table going into the international break.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Manchester United 13:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 16:00 Norwich City Chelsea 16:00 Burnley Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 15:00 Watford Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United 15:00 Leicester City West Ham United 17:30 Liverpool Leicester City 13:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Burnley 16:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 16:00 Brentford Norwich City 16:00 Southampton Watford 16:00 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 West Ham United Liverpool 18:30 Arsenal Manchester City 15:00 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Leeds United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26 3 +23 25 2 Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29 8 +21 22 3 Manchester City 10 6 2 2 20 6 +14 20 4 West Ham United 10 6 2 2 20 11 +9 20 5 Manchester United 10 5 2 3 19 15 +4 17 6 Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12 13 -1 17 7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 1 4 11 10 +1 16 8 Brighton & Hov… 10 4 4 2 11 11 +0 16 9 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 0 5 9 16 -7 15 10 Everton 10 4 2 4 16 16 +0 14 11 Leicester City 10 4 2 4 15 17 -2 14 12 Southampton 11 3 5 3 10 12 -2 14 13 Brentford 10 3 3 4 12 12 +0 12 14 Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13 14 -1 12 15 Aston Villa 11 3 1 7 14 20 -6 10 16 Watford 10 3 1 6 12 18 -6 10 17 Leeds United 10 2 4 4 10 17 -7 10 18 Burnley 10 1 4 5 10 16 -6 7 19 Newcastle United 10 0 4 6 11 23 -12 4 20 Norwich City 10 0 2 8 3 25 -22 2

