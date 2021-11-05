Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 6th November 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Manchester United will welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford this weekend for the 186th edition of the Manchester derby. The Red Devils followed up their league win against Tottenham last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek. That draw would have displeased the Old Trafford faithfuls who saw their team once again come from behind to snatch a late point. That result was the third time in recent times that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out. The Portuguese striker’s goals are carrying the hosts this season and he will be hoping that his side doesn’t always have to need to dig in to get a point. To achieve this, he and his teammates must be in their best shape against a City side who are wounded and are desperate to get back to winning ways in the league. Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in their last league outing leaving them five points adrift of Chelsea who are occupying the top spot. Manchester City redeemed themselves in midweek when they beat Belgian side Club Brugge. That result marked the seventh time the ‘Cityzens’ scored four or more goals in a game this season. They will now hope to make it two wins on the bounce to help them avoid falling further down the table going into the international break. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: 6th November 2021
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
Manchester United will welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford this weekend for the 186th edition of the Manchester derby.
The Red Devils followed up their league win against Tottenham last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek. That draw would have displeased the Old Trafford faithfuls who saw their team once again come from behind to snatch a late point.
That result was the third time in recent times that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out. The Portuguese striker’s goals are carrying the hosts this season and he will be hoping that his side doesn’t always have to need to dig in to get a point.
To achieve this, he and his teammates must be in their best shape against a City side who are wounded and are desperate to get back to winning ways in the league.
Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in their last league outing leaving them five points adrift of Chelsea who are occupying the top spot.
Manchester City redeemed themselves in midweek when they beat Belgian side Club Brugge. That result marked the seventh time the ‘Cityzens’ scored four or more goals in a game this season.
They will now hope to make it two wins on the bounce to help them avoid falling further down the table going into the international break.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results