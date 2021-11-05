West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 7th November 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

West Ham United will welcome Liverpool to the Olympic Stadium in London in what promises to be an exciting clash of two very good sides.

The Hammers are flying high in Europe and the Premier League at the moment and are entering this match on a six-game unbeaten run.

David Moyes’ side were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw with Genk in the Europa League but proved in that game that they are one of the very top sides in Europe at the moment.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last five games and conceded just two goals in the period.

Their form heading into this game will give them confidence against a Liverpool side who are looking slightly vulnerable this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men threw away a two-goal lead in their last league outing to draw 2-2 with Brighton. That was the third time they have squandered a two-goal lead this season and was also the fifth time they have conceded two or more goals in a game.

They did beat Atletico Madrid in midweek and will hope to put in a big performance this weekend to ensure that they keep pace with first-placed Chelsea who are already three points ahead.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester United 13:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 16:00 Norwich City Chelsea 16:00 Burnley Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 15:00 Watford Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United 15:00 Leicester City West Ham United 17:30 Liverpool Leicester City 13:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Burnley 16:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 16:00 Brentford Norwich City 16:00 Southampton Watford 16:00 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 West Ham United Liverpool 18:30 Arsenal Manchester City 15:00 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Leeds United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26 3 +23 25 2 Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29 8 +21 22 3 Manchester City 10 6 2 2 20 6 +14 20 4 West Ham United 10 6 2 2 20 11 +9 20 5 Manchester United 10 5 2 3 19 15 +4 17 6 Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12 13 -1 17 7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 1 4 11 10 +1 16 8 Brighton & Hov… 10 4 4 2 11 11 +0 16 9 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 0 5 9 16 -7 15 10 Everton 10 4 2 4 16 16 +0 14 11 Leicester City 10 4 2 4 15 17 -2 14 12 Southampton 11 3 5 3 10 12 -2 14 13 Brentford 10 3 3 4 12 12 +0 12 14 Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13 14 -1 12 15 Aston Villa 11 3 1 7 14 20 -6 10 16 Watford 10 3 1 6 12 18 -6 10 17 Leeds United 10 2 4 4 10 17 -7 10 18 Burnley 10 1 4 5 10 16 -6 7 19 Newcastle United 10 0 4 6 11 23 -12 4 20 Norwich City 10 0 2 8 3 25 -22 2

