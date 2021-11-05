West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 7th November 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT West Ham United will welcome Liverpool to the Olympic Stadium in London in what promises to be an exciting clash of two very good sides. The Hammers are flying high in Europe and the Premier League at the moment and are entering this match on a six-game unbeaten run. David Moyes’ side were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw with Genk in the Europa League but proved in that game that they are one of the very top sides in Europe at the moment. The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last five games and conceded just two goals in the period. Their form heading into this game will give them confidence against a Liverpool side who are looking slightly vulnerable this season. Jurgen Klopp’s men threw away a two-goal lead in their last league outing to draw 2-2 with Brighton. That was the third time they have squandered a two-goal lead this season and was also the fifth time they have conceded two or more goals in a game. They did beat Atletico Madrid in midweek and will hope to put in a big performance this weekend to ensure that they keep pace with first-placed Chelsea who are already three points ahead. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
