Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Preview

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Aviva Stadium Date: 11th November 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Portugal will look to continue their quest for a place in the FIFA 22 World Cup when they travel to Dublin to face Ireland.

Steve Kenny’s Ireland side are no longer in the running for a spot in the Qatar event after winning just one of their opening six games and are going into this tie sitting in fourth place in Group A with five points – eleven points behind Portugal who are occupying second place.

Although they enter this game unbeaten in their last four games, their form has been patchy so far and they have scored just eight goals in their World Cup Qualifier games.

They will hope to win this game though and keep intact their decent home form which has seen them lose just two of their last 14 home games.

Portugal meanwhile are travelling to Dublin on a five game-winning run in all competitions.

The visitors are sitting in second place in Group A, one point behind table-toppers Serbia having played a game less.

Their aim going into this game will be to go top of the group as they prepare for the final two matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Fernando Santos’ men will also look to maintain their winning run, which has seen them win all of their matches since crashing out of Euro 2020. In that period, the visitors scored 16 goals and conceded just two times.

A win in this game and their next game will help them stay on their winning run and also give them momentum going into the World Cup which is just over a year away.