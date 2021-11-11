Italy vs Switzerland Preview

Italy vs Switzerland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Olimpico Date: 12th November 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Italy will host Switzerland this Friday at the Stadio Olimpico in what is the seventh game of their World Cup Qualifiers.

After their disappointment in the UEFA Nations League, the home team will turn their attention to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification where they are already guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

Although the 2-1 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-final ended their record 37-game unbeaten run, Roberto Mancini’s side are unbeaten in World Cup qualifiers.

They head into this tie sitting on top of Group C on goal difference after winning four of their opening six games (D2) in the group. They welcome Switzerland to Rome looking to remain top of the table ahead of their penultimate game of the group stages.

Switzerland meanwhile are sitting in second place, level on points with Italy but with an inferior goal difference.

They travel to Rome on a run of three wins from the last five games (D2) they have played since their Euro 2020 loss to Spain.

They will hope to pick up all three points in this game to allow them to finish top of the table ahead of Italy. A win here will give them an automatic ticket to the final which is coming up in Qatar next year.