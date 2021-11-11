France vs Kazakhstan Preview

France vs Kazakhstan Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Parc des Princes Date: 13th November 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

France will look to continue their quest for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Kazakhstan to the Parc de Princes this Saturday for the sixth match of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The current World Cup defending champions added the UEFA Nations League to their trophy cabinet last time out when they beat Spain. That win extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games and also gave them a third consecutive win heading into this game against their far Eastern opponents.

Didier Deschamps’ men sit on top of their group with 12 points after winning three of their opening six games in this World Cup Qualifying campaign (D3).

A win in this game will guarantee them a place in the Qatar event and ensure that they finish top of the group. Should they secure a win and qualify, this appearance will be their 16th World Cup appearance.

Les Bleus will fancy their chances of winning this game as they possess a good defence that has shipped in just under 1.55 goals in any of their last 24 World Cup Qualifying games.

Kazakhstan meanwhile have no chance of playing in the World Cup as they sit bottom of the group with just three points.

They have picked up three points so far from three draws and are entering this tie in poor form having won none of their last 14 games (D5, L9).

With nothing to play for, the visitors will now be hoping to spoil France’s party and ensure that they at least go they go down with a fight.