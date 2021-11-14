Wales vs Belgium Preview

Wales vs Belgium Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium Date: 16th November 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Wales will welcome Belgium to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in what is their last game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round.

The hosts beat Belarus 5-1 in their last game to seal a place in the playoff round. That win extended their unbeaten run to six games (W3, D3) and will give them so much confidence going into this tie.

The Dragons have failed to score only once in their last five games and will fancy their chances of getting at least a goal against Belgium.

Robert Page’s men will also be looking to end their World Cup qualifying campaign on a high note and build momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Red Devils meanwhile have qualified for the World Cup and are topping Group E with five points. They are unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers and are entering this tie on a five-game winning run in World Cup qualifiers and they will be looking to extend that run to six wins in six when they travel to Cardiff.

They will also fancy their chances of getting goals as they have failed to not score in any football game since August 2018.

Roberto Martinez’s men have met 12 times with Wales but have won just five of those fixtures. However, they have beat the Dragons only once in their last five meetings.