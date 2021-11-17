Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia Date: 19th November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Levante will welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia this Friday in their 14th round game of the La Liga season.

The hosts are La Liga’s only winless team this season as they have lost seven of their opening 13 games (D6). They have also conceded 25 goals – five more goals than any other team in the league and are sitting in 19th place level on points with Getafe.

They have not won a game in 21 top-flight games – the fourth longest winless streak in La Liga history.

New manager Javier Pereira became the first Levante manager to fail to win any of his first five La Liga games in charge of the club but will be looking to get his side going against Athletic Club who are sitting in eighth place.

The visitors have won four of their opening 12 games this campaign and have scored eleven times this season.

Marcelino García Toral’s side are winless in their last three games and have not kept a clean sheet in four games.

Although they have not lost away from home in La Liga this season (W1, D5), all of their last four road trips have ended in draws.

They will be hoping they can get just their second win on the road in this game and get back to winning ways.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Levante 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Celta Vigo 14:00 Villarreal Sevilla 16:15 Alaves Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Osasuna Barcelona 21:00 Espanyol Getafe 14:00 Cadiz Granada 16:15 Real Madrid Elche 18:30 Real Betis Real Sociedad 21:00 Valencia Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Mallorca Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Granada Alaves 14:00 Celta Vigo Valencia 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Mallorca 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 21:00 Barcelona Real Betis 14:00 Levante Espanyol 16:15 Real Sociedad Cadiz 18:30 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 21:00 Sevilla Osasuna 21:00 Elche

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Sociedad 13 8 4 1 19 10 +9 28 2 Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 28 13 +15 27 3 Sevilla 12 8 3 1 21 7 +14 27 4 Atlético de Madrid 12 6 5 1 21 13 +8 23 5 Real Betis 13 6 3 4 19 17 +2 21 6 Rayo Vallecano 13 6 2 5 19 14 +5 20 7 Osasuna 13 5 4 4 14 17 -3 19 8 Athletic Bilbao 12 4 6 2 11 8 +3 18 9 Barcelona 12 4 5 3 19 15 +4 17 10 Valencia 13 4 5 4 21 20 +1 17 11 Espanyol 13 4 5 4 14 13 +1 17 12 Villarreal 12 3 6 3 14 12 +2 15 13 Mallorca 13 3 6 4 13 19 -6 15 14 Alaves 12 4 1 7 8 15 -7 13 15 Celta Vigo 13 3 3 7 13 17 -4 12 16 Cadiz 13 2 6 5 12 19 -7 12 17 Granada 12 2 5 5 11 16 -5 11 18 Elche 13 2 5 6 11 17 -6 11 19 Levante 13 0 6 7 12 25 -13 6 20 Getafe 13 1 3 9 6 19 -13 6

Spanish Primera Results