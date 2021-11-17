Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Preview
Gamingtips Staff
November 17, 2021
Featured Articles
2021-11-17
Levante vs Athletic Bilbao
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia
Date: 19th November 2021
Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT
Levante will welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia this Friday in their 14th round game of the La Liga season.
The hosts are La Liga’s only winless team this season as they have lost seven of their opening 13 games (D6). They have also conceded 25 goals – five more goals than any other team in the league and are sitting in 19th place level on points with Getafe.
They have not won a game in 21 top-flight games – the fourth longest winless streak in La Liga history.
New manager Javier Pereira became the first Levante manager to fail to win any of his first five La Liga games in charge of the club but will be looking to get his side going against Athletic Club who are sitting in eighth place.
The visitors have won four of their opening 12 games this campaign and have scored eleven times this season.
Marcelino García Toral’s side are winless in their last three games and have not kept a clean sheet in four games.
Although they have not lost away from home in La Liga this season (W1, D5), all of their last four road trips have ended in draws.
They will be hoping they can get just their second win on the road in this game and get back to winning ways.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|November 19, 2021
|Levante
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|November 20, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Alaves
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Espanyol
|November 21, 2021
|Getafe
|14:00
|Cadiz
|Granada
|16:15
|Real Madrid
|Elche
|18:30
|Real Betis
|Real Sociedad
|21:00
|Valencia
|November 22, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|21:00
|Mallorca
|November 26, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Granada
|November 27, 2021
|Alaves
|14:00
|Celta Vigo
|Valencia
|16:15
|Rayo Vallecano
|Mallorca
|18:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|21:00
|Barcelona
|November 28, 2021
|Real Betis
|14:00
|Levante
|Espanyol
|16:15
|Real Sociedad
|Cadiz
|18:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Sevilla
|November 29, 2021
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Elche
Spanish Primera Table
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Sociedad
|13
|8
|4
|1
|19
|10
|+9
|28
|2
|Real Madrid
|12
|8
|3
|1
|28
|13
|+15
|27
|3
|Sevilla
|12
|8
|3
|1
|21
|7
|+14
|27
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|12
|6
|5
|1
|21
|13
|+8
|23
|5
|Real Betis
|13
|6
|3
|4
|19
|17
|+2
|21
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|13
|6
|2
|5
|19
|14
|+5
|20
|7
|Osasuna
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|19
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|8
|+3
|18
|9
|Barcelona
|12
|4
|5
|3
|19
|15
|+4
|17
|10
|Valencia
|13
|4
|5
|4
|21
|20
|+1
|17
|11
|Espanyol
|13
|4
|5
|4
|14
|13
|+1
|17
|12
|Villarreal
|12
|3
|6
|3
|14
|12
|+2
|15
|13
|Mallorca
|13
|3
|6
|4
|13
|19
|-6
|15
|14
|Alaves
|12
|4
|1
|7
|8
|15
|-7
|13
|15
|Celta Vigo
|13
|3
|3
|7
|13
|17
|-4
|12
|16
|Cadiz
|13
|2
|6
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|12
|17
|Granada
|12
|2
|5
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|11
|18
|Elche
|13
|2
|5
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|11
|19
|Levante
|13
|0
|6
|7
|12
|25
|-13
|6
|20
|Getafe
|13
|1
|3
|9
|6
|19
|-13
|6
Spanish Primera Results
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|November 7, 2021
|Real Betis
|0 - 2
|Sevilla
|Osasuna
|0 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|Mallorca
|2 - 2
|Elche
|Valencia
|3 - 3
|Atlético de Madrid
|Villarreal
|1 - 0
|Getafe
|November 6, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 1
|Rayo Vallecano
|Alaves
|2 - 1
|Levante
|Celta Vigo
|3 - 3
|Barcelona
|Espanyol
|2 - 0
|Granada
|November 5, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Cadiz
|November 1, 2021
|Levante
|0 - 3
|Granada
|Rayo Vallecano
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|October 31, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Getafe
|2 - 1
|Espanyol
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 0
|Real Betis
|Cadiz
|1 - 1
|Mallorca
|October 30, 2021
|Barcelona
|1 - 1
|Alaves
|Valencia
|2 - 0
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|Elche
|1 - 2
|Real Madrid
Check Also
Wales will welcome Belgium to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in what is their ...