Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

November 17, 2021

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia

Date: 19th November 2021

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Levante will welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia this Friday in their 14th round game of the La Liga season.

The hosts are La Liga’s only winless team this season as they have lost seven of their opening 13 games (D6). They have also conceded 25 goals – five more goals than any other team in the league and are sitting in 19th place level on points with Getafe.

They have not won a game in 21 top-flight games – the fourth longest winless streak in La Liga history.

New manager Javier Pereira became the first Levante manager to fail to win any of his first five La Liga games in charge of the club but will be looking to get his side going against Athletic Club who are sitting in eighth place.

The visitors have won four of their opening 12 games this campaign and have scored eleven times this season.

Marcelino García Toral’s side are winless in their last three games and have not kept a clean sheet in four games.

Although they have not lost away from home in La Liga this season (W1, D5), all of their last four road trips have ended in draws.

They will be hoping they can get just their second win on the road in this game and get back to winning ways.

