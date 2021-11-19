Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 20th November 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Liverpool will welcome Arsenal to Anfield this Saturday in the biggest Premier League clash of the weekend. The Reds’ 20-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end just before the international break when West Ham defeated them 3-2. That defeat also ended a 26-game unbeaten run in all competitions and saw Jurgen Klopp’s men concede two or more goals in a game for the sixth time this season. The hosts enter this tie sitting fourth on the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea. They will look to win this game and avoid falling further behind the top. Meanwhile, the Gunners are on a run of ten games without defeat heading into this tie. They beat Watford 1-0 last time out to extend their winning run to four games in all competitions. That win also saw them keep a third consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and was enough to push them to fifth on the table, just two points behind their hosts. Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his side to win this game and show how far they have come since their 5-0 loss to Manchester City in late August. Bookmakers have priced Liverpool up as strong odds-on favourites prior to kick-off so Arsenal have a large hill to climb according to oddsmakers. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
