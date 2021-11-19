AdAd

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 19, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 20th November 2021

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Liverpool will welcome Arsenal to Anfield this Saturday in the biggest  Premier League clash of the weekend.

The Reds’ 20-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end just before the international break when West Ham defeated them 3-2.  That defeat also ended a 26-game unbeaten run in all competitions and saw Jurgen Klopp’s men concede two or more goals in a game for the sixth time this season.

The hosts enter this tie sitting fourth on the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea. They will look to win this game and avoid falling further behind the top.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are on a run of ten games without defeat heading into this tie. They beat Watford 1-0 last time out to extend their winning run to four games in all competitions.

That win also saw them keep a third consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and was enough to push them to fifth on the table, just two points behind their hosts.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his side to win this game and show how far they have come since their 5-0 loss to Manchester City in late August.

Bookmakers have priced Liverpool up as strong odds-on favourites prior to kick-off so Arsenal have a large hill to climb according to oddsmakers.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Latest Premier League Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

 

Check Also

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Preview

Tottenham will welcome Leeds United to London this Sunday in what promises to be an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org/de/

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.