Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 21st November 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham will welcome Leeds United to London this Sunday in what promises to be an exciting clash.

The hosts will be desperate to get their first league win under new manager Antonio Conte who will finally make his home debut as Spurs boss.

Fresh from his exploits for England in the World Cup qualifiers, Harry Kane will see this as an opportunity to make the right statement as a club under Conte.

Although they have lost three of their last six competitive games, they head into this tie full of confidence.

However, a run of five games without a clean sheet at home makes them nailed on to concede a goal while the injury to Christian Romero will also be a worry for Conte who is short of defencive cover.

Leeds meanwhile are still struggling to recapture their form of last season but enter this tie unbeaten in two games (W1, D1).

The Yorkshire side have won just two games this season and are heading into this tie sitting in 15th place on the table – three points ahead of Burnley in 18th place.

Marcelo Bielsa will know that any more slip-ups will drag them back into the relegation zone and he will be desperate to avoid such an occurrence.

Meanwhile, their record against Spurs will be a source of encouragement for them as they have won two of their last three head-to-head fixtures.

