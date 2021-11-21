Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Estadio de Vallecas Date: 22nd November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Mallorca to the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas this Monday.

The home team have taken the top flight by storm after being promoted this summer and are entering this game sitting in sixth place.

They have taken six wins in 13 La Liga games (D2, L5) this season and have already scored 19 times.

The capital club have made an undefeated start in the league at home (W5, D1), which is currently their longest home run without defeat in the top-flight since October 2002.

However, they have won just two of their 14 La Liga H2Hs against the visitors (D4, L8), while only posting a lower win percentage against Barcelona and Real Madrid among active La Liga teams.

The visitors are sitting in 13th place after 13 games. They have won just three of their opening 13 games, losing four.

Just like their hosts, they joined the top flight this season and are desperate to avoid dropping down again.

Luis García will be hoping his side can pick up another three points here to push them clear of the relegation zone.

However, he has a poor personal record against the hosts having lost six of the last seven games against Rayo.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Granada Alaves 14:00 Celta Vigo Valencia 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Mallorca 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 21:00 Barcelona Real Betis 14:00 Levante Espanyol 16:15 Real Sociedad Cadiz 18:30 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 21:00 Sevilla Osasuna 21:00 Elche Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Granada 21:00 Alaves Sevilla 14:00 Villarreal Barcelona 16:15 Real Betis Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Mallorca Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Espanyol Elche 16:15 Cadiz Levante 18:30 Osasuna Celta Vigo 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 32 14 +18 30 2 Real Sociedad 14 8 5 1 19 10 +9 29 3 Sevilla 13 8 4 1 23 9 +14 28 4 Atlético de Madrid 13 7 5 1 22 13 +9 26 5 Real Betis 14 7 3 4 22 17 +5 24 6 Rayo Vallecano 14 7 2 5 22 15 +7 23 7 Barcelona 13 5 5 3 20 15 +5 20 8 Athletic Bilbao 13 4 7 2 11 8 +3 19 9 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 -4 19 10 Valencia 14 4 6 4 21 20 +1 18 11 Espanyol 14 4 5 5 14 14 +0 17 12 Villarreal 13 3 7 3 15 13 +2 16 13 Mallorca 14 3 6 5 14 22 -8 15 14 Alaves 13 4 2 7 10 17 -7 14 15 Celta Vigo 14 3 4 7 14 18 -4 13 16 Cadiz 14 2 6 6 12 23 -11 12 17 Granada 13 2 5 6 12 20 -8 11 18 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 -9 11 19 Getafe 14 2 3 9 10 19 -9 9 20 Levante 14 0 7 7 12 25 -13 7

