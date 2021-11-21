AdAd

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Estadio de Vallecas

Date: 22nd November 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Mallorca to the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas this Monday.

The home team have taken the top flight by storm after being promoted this summer and are entering this game sitting in sixth place.

They have taken six wins in 13 La Liga games (D2, L5) this season and have already scored 19 times.

The capital club have made an undefeated start in the league at home (W5, D1), which is currently their longest home run without defeat in the top-flight since October 2002.

However, they have won just two of their 14 La Liga H2Hs against the visitors (D4, L8), while only posting a lower win percentage against Barcelona and Real Madrid among active La Liga teams.

The visitors are sitting in 13th place after 13 games. They have won just three of their opening 13 games, losing four.

Just like their hosts, they joined the top flight this season and are desperate to avoid dropping down again.

Luis García will be hoping his side can pick up another three points here to push them clear of the relegation zone.

However, he has a poor personal record against the hosts having lost six of the last seven games against Rayo.

